STR: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending 18 December

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — December 23, 2021 — U.S. hotel performance surpassed the levels seen during the comparable week of 2019, according to STR‘s latest data through 18 December. 12-18 December 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy:...

TravelDailyNews.com

STR: Canada hotel performance recovery continued slowly in November

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE — Canada’s hotel industry reported slightly lower performance levels from the month prior, but indexed comparisons with 2019 were better, according to STR‘s November 2021 data. Occupancy: 49.7% (-18.4%) Average daily rate (ADR): CAD138.52 (-6.3%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): CAD68.85 (-23.6%) “Although levels were...
WORLD
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports U.S. Hotel Performance for November Lower from Previous Month

The U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance than the month prior but better indexed comparisons with 2019, according to November 2021 data from STR. November 2021 (percentage change from November 2019):. Occupancy: 57.6% (-6.2%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$128.50 (+2.4%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$74.03 (-3.9%) Among the Top...
REAL ESTATE
Hotel Online

STR: Melbourne Hotel Rates Reached Pandemic-Era Highs in November

The market’s absolute ADR level was the highest since March 2020, while occupancy and RevPAR were the highest since May 2021. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 15 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, an international headquarters in London, and an Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore. STR was acquired in October 2019 by CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. For more information, please visit str.com and costargroup.com.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
