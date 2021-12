Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl each have several Legendary Pokemon you can collect. Whether playing Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you will encounter either Dialga or Palkia. If you are a Shining Pearl player, you will eventually discover Palkia at the Spear Pillar. However, if you hope to defeat it during battle, knowing its strengths and weaknesses will help you bring its HP down enough to catch it. By the end of this guide, you will learn Palkia’s weaknesses in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

