Public Safety

Grinch in the Grand Oak Neighborhood of East Goshen (Theft from cars/tools)

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

On December 22, 2021, at around 1130pm., the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Grand Oak Lane, East Goshen Township, for a suspicious condition. An alert resident observed the attached pictured suspect who was wearing dark clothing and possible “Jordan Brand”...

chester.crimewatchpa.com

whopam.com

Local man charged with receiving stolen property from storage unit

A Hopkinsville man is facing a receiving stolen property charge in connection with items stolen from storage units on Madisonville Road. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, officers responded to the 2100 block of Madisonville Road around 11:30 p.m. Christmas Day for reports of suspicious subjects. Upon arrival, contact was made with 22-year-old Lucas Lauritson of Hopkinsville and another suspect, who allegedly had bolt cutters in their possession in plain sight. At least one storage unit reportedly had locks that had clearly been cut—Lauritson told officers they were getting into their own unit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
crimewatchpa.com

PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A THEFT OF A WALLET - WEIS MARKETS - POTTSVILLE PARK PLAZA - NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP - SCHULYKILL COUNTY - DO YOU KNOW THEM? CASH REWARD!

Pennsylvania State Police Troop L – Schuylkill Haven Barracks responded to Weis Markets, 500 Pottsville Park Plaza, Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County on 11/02/2021 at 1659 hours for a report of theft. The three (3) pictured masked individuals entered the grocery store and proceeded to steal a wallet. Anyone with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Package Thief Sought in East Goshen Township

EAST GOSHEN TWP, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Police are investigating the theft of a package from The Gateway Apartments Building #4 in East Goshen Township on Friday, December 17, 2021. The pictured male was captured on a resident’s security camera placing a package inside of his coat in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Turns, Colton Eugene - DUI / HIT and RUN Property Damage

On December 10, 2021 at 9:10PM, an Oxford Police officer was on station watching the surveillance cameras to observe a hit & run, namely suspect's truck backed into victim's vehicle while parked inside the Oxford Transportation Center, 3 Octoraro Alley. The suspect could be seen looking at the damage to the victim's vehicle and drove away from the scene. The Oxford Officer responded and radioed the description to additional police units. Another officer located the vehicle along the 200 block S Third Street. While speaking to the suspect, the police detected impairment and requested the suspect to conduct a field sobriety test. The suspect, identified as Colton Eugene Turns of Oxford refused field test and chemical test. Turns was arrested and charged with DUI, Accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, and driving on a suspended license. Turns was later released, pending a preliminary hearing.
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

DUI / HIT and RUN Property Damage

Turns, Colton Eugene - DUI / HIT and RUN Property Damage. On December 10, 2021 at 9:10PM, an Oxford Police officer was on station watching the surveillance cameras to observe a hit & run, namely suspect's truck backed into victim's vehicle while parked inside the Oxford Transportation Center, 3 Octoraro Alley. The suspect could be seen looking at the...
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN THEFT AT BEST BUY - PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP - MONTGOMERY COUNTY - DO YOU KNOW HIM? CASH REWARD!!

Plymouth Township Police Department responded to the Best Buy, 2010 Chemical Road in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County on Saturday, 11/6/2021 at 2100 hours for a report of theft of two Apple MacBooks, valued at $4,998.00. The suspect arrived in a blue Honda Odyssey with no registration displayed. Anyone with information...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Theft by Unlawful Taking / Criminal Trespassing / Criminal Mischief

On 12/13/2021, CPD was dispatched to Memorial Park for a theft of a fire extinguisher. It was discovered that the theft occurred on 12/12/2021, between the hours of 6:20 PM and 6:50 PM. Two males are observed trespassing into the Aquatic Center where they attempt to gain access into the concession stand. The males are then observed overturning several picnic tables and taking possession of a fire extinguisher. Please contact the Chambersburg Police Department (717)264-4131 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch if you are able to identify the suspects. The person(s) shown in this photograph may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation. He/she is a person of interest, but not necessarily a suspect at this time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
crimewatchpa.com

PA STATE POLICE ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN RETAIL THEFT AT COLE'S HARDWARE - MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP - LYCOMING COUNTY - DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM? CASH REWARD!!

Pennsylvania State Police Troop F – Montoursville Barracks responded to Cole’s Hardware, 130 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County on 11/30/2021, 12/11/2021, and 12/23/2021, for numerous reports of retail thefts. The pictured suspect is involved in all of these retail thefts. The suspect operated the pictured...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown police identify suspect wanted in Lowe’s theft

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police say they’ve identified a man who’s accused of stealing $6,000 worth of scanning receiving devices from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in October. Police said they’re looking for 37-year-old Joshua J. Ascencio, with a last known address of 2840...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrrnetwork.com

Theft from a porch; Car Chase; multiple crashes in Lander; Eluding Police

Today’s law enforcement report from activities the past week and from Monday:. An Oxy-acetylene cutting torch, hose and regulators were reported stolen from a porch in the 600 block of South Federal Boulevard Monday at 9:18 a.m. An intoxicated subject sitting in the middle 4,000 block of the Airport...
LANDER, WY
kelo.com

SFPD: Police investigating theft of tools from garage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a theft from a garage. It took place in the 53rd and South Plateau Trail area. The thief entered through the back door of the garage. About $150 in tools are missing. Police ask that neighbors call them if...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
local21news.com

UPDATE| Police release identity of man found dead in Walmart parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead in his car in the East York Walmart parking lot. Officials say 55-year-old Frank Nispel is believed to have been living out of his vehicle and the car was noted to have possibly been parked at the shopping center for a few days.
YORK COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Burglary - Commercial; Case #WT-21-16181

The Warminster Township Police Department are investigating the following:. At approximately 0239 hours on 12/24/2021, police received the report of an alarm condition at Jenny Nails located at 62 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Upon arrival, officers found an open door and checked the property with negative results. Video surveillance footage was obtained on scene. Police reviewed the footage and observed a male reach through a newly created hole in the wall and unplug a security camera. The male then entered the business through the hole and proceeded to the front desk in what appeared to be a search for valuables. It was coniirmed that the hole in the wall was new. The suspect, photo attached, was wearing dark colored pants with what appeared to be a hooded denim jacket, and blue sneakers. The suspect had his hood up and wore a face mask that prohibited a view of the lower portion of his face. The suspect wore glasses as well.
WARMINSTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Kauffman, Carson - (18) 3925 (A) Receiving Stolen Property (F3) and 1 additional charge

Carson Kauffman was arrested by Perkasie Borough Police after police were called for a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pierce Library on 12/20/21. The vehicle was found to have been reported as stolen out of Allentown. Mr. Kauffman was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle. He was arraigned by Judge Armitage and transported to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.
PERKASIE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Motor Vehicle Hit and Run Crash

The Douglass Township Police Department is investigating a Hit and Run crash from earlier today, December 25th at approximately 1430 hours. A brown in color Jeep Gladiator was heading southbound on Farmington Avenue when it sideswiped a Silver Toyota Corolla heading northbound. The Jeep then continued south and attempted to pass a Black Jeep Commander, sideswiping it on its driver side. We believe we are looking for a 2020 Jeep Gladiator based on the color description. A picture is attached. It is believed that the Jeep we are seeking is the one on the left. The color is called Gator. The vehicle on the right’s color is Gobi. Very similar. Unfortunately, we do not have any registration information, but the vehicle involved should have noticeable driver-side damage down the side and side mirror damage. It will also have passenger-side damage from hitting the second vehicle. The operator of the second vehicle stated the Jeep stopped for a second and they observed a white male operator and a white female with blonde hair in the passenger seat. The Jeep then continued on towards Rt 100 in Montgomery County. If you were involved in this crash please come forward. If you or anyone has any information involving this incident please contact Sgt Duncan at (610)367-9474 (station), (484)415-7533 (direct line).
DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS DFW

Homeowner Shoots, Kills Neighbor Who Forced Way In, Grand Prairie Police Say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man Grand Prairie Police said forced his way into someone else’s home was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23. Police said it happened in the 2800 block of North Highway 360 around 1:30 p.m. Grand Prairie Police said Elon Thomas, 43, forced his way into a private residence, then the homeowner retrieved a firearm and shot him. Thomas died at the hospital. Detectives believe the suspect and resident were neighbors, and the incident was not random. No arrests have been made and this case remains under investigation, police said.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
crimewatchpa.com

18-3925(a) Receiving Stolen Property (F3)

On Thursday December 16th 2021 Officer's received notification of a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Wilmington Pike in the area of E Street Rd. Officer's were able to locate the vehicle and confirm it was in fact stolen from Hertz Rental out of Wilmington, Delaware. The driver, Artelia Roane... All...
WILMINGTON, DE
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Car Stolen With Owner Asleep in Back Seat; BMW Driver Escapes Police; Grand Theft Perfume; Drunk Drivers; And More

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 16 – December 22. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 345 service events, resulting in 68 investigations. Carjacking / Kidnapping. December 16 at 5:14 a.m., a caller near the intersection of...
MONROVIA, CA

