Grinch in the Grand Oak Neighborhood of East Goshen (Theft from cars/tools)

On December 10, 2021 at 9:10PM, an Oxford Police officer was on station watching the surveillance cameras to observe a hit & run, namely suspect's truck backed into victim's vehicle while parked inside the Oxford Transportation Center, 3 Octoraro Alley. The suspect could be seen looking at the damage to the victim's vehicle and drove away from the scene. The Oxford Officer responded and radioed the description to additional police units. Another officer located the vehicle along the 200 block S Third Street. While speaking to the suspect, the police detected impairment and requested the suspect to conduct a field sobriety test. The suspect, identified as Colton Eugene Turns of Oxford refused field test and chemical test. Turns was arrested and charged with DUI, Accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, and driving on a suspended license. Turns was later released, pending a preliminary hearing.
Comments / 0