Grinch in the Grand Oak Neighborhood of East Goshen (Theft from cars/tools)

The Douglass Township Police Department is investigating a Hit and Run crash from earlier today, December 25th at approximately 1430 hours. A brown in color Jeep Gladiator was heading southbound on Farmington Avenue when it sideswiped a Silver Toyota Corolla heading northbound. The Jeep then continued south and attempted to pass a Black Jeep Commander, sideswiping it on its driver side. We believe we are looking for a 2020 Jeep Gladiator based on the color description. A picture is attached. It is believed that the Jeep we are seeking is the one on the left. The color is called Gator. The vehicle on the right’s color is Gobi. Very similar. Unfortunately, we do not have any registration information, but the vehicle involved should have noticeable driver-side damage down the side and side mirror damage. It will also have passenger-side damage from hitting the second vehicle. The operator of the second vehicle stated the Jeep stopped for a second and they observed a white male operator and a white female with blonde hair in the passenger seat. The Jeep then continued on towards Rt 100 in Montgomery County. If you were involved in this crash please come forward. If you or anyone has any information involving this incident please contact Sgt Duncan at (610)367-9474 (station), (484)415-7533 (direct line).

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO