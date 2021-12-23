ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Three Mississippi State players to watch vs Texas Tech

2. WR Tulu Griffin

Wide receiver Tulu Griffin missed three games near the end of the season, and when he returned in time for the Egg Bowl, he dropped an important touchdown pass early in the game. Despite that single play, he had a good season and lit up opponents when he took the field. Griffin accounted for 251 total yards on 24 receptions. He also had 439 yards on 13 kick returns, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown against NC State. Everything has been lining up for Griffin to have his best game of the season, and fans should expect big things from him in the final game of the year.

3. LB Jett Johnson

With the departure of former teammate Aaron Brule earlier this month, linebacker Jett Johnson now has his hands much more full. During the regular season, Johnson led the team in tackles with 84 and also accounted for six total tackles for loss. The redshirt junior had a breakthrough year and continues to get better, but he will have a lot to prove next Tuesday. Can Johnson continue to lead the defense, even though there have been plenty of changes over the past month?

