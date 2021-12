FDA Gives OK to Merck Antiviral At-Home COVID-19 Pill. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans now have two oral antiviral pills that can be taken at home to treat a fresh case of COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of the molnupiravir pill from Merck for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people who have just tested positive.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO