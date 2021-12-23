James Corden reveals secret to two stone weight loss

Whoopi Goldberg made sure everyone knew that weight has nothing to do with talent during a discussion about Rebel Wilson and Adele’s weight loss. The ladies of The View discussed some of the push back that Rebel Wilson said she faced from her team, when she said that she wanted to do a year of health, which led to her 77-pound weight loss. Sara Haines mentioned other stars who have had serious weight loss during their careers, and she mentioned how lately there’s been tons of attention surrounding Rebel’s and Adele’s weight loss journeys, and Sunny Hostin mentioned the idea that singers who lose weight can lose their voice, before Whoopi Goldberg chimed in to say that it’s false.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 20 DAYS AGO