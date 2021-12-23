James Corden reveals secret to two stone weight loss

BTS has performed in some of the biggest venues around the world (hello, Seoul Olympic Stadium and Wembley Stadium), but during their latest appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the group made Beverly Boulevard their stage for an iconic crosswalk concert. While cars were stopped for traffic in Los Angeles, the septet ran out onto the crosswalk to perform "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and "Dynamite” before the light turned green. As this happened, host James Corden acted as BTS’ director, and as you can imagine, things got pretty chaotic. ARMYs shared their favorite moments from the performance on Twitter, and once you see them, you won’t be able to stop cracking up.
