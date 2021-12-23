ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

James Corden reveals secret to two stone weight loss

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden has lost two stone in 2021. The 43-year-old star has shed the weight after joining dieting group WW - formerly known as Weight Watchers - at the start of the year and he revealed he now feels "incredible". He said: "Let me tell you -- WW really...

