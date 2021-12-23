ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nerd Talk with Gregr: NASA’s shooting a rocket at Santa

By Marty Rosenbaum
 4 days ago

Gregr is a nerd and he talks, therefore it's Nerd Talk with Gregr.

This week, Gregr’s talking about a rocket that NASA is shooting at none other than Santa Claus.

Space fanatics will be getting quite the gift this Christmas as the James Webb space telescope has been officially given the green light to launch in the early hours on Christmas morning.

So what the heck is this thing anyway, and what happened to our dear friend Hubble?

Well, the James Webb essentially serves as the successor to the Hubble, which means the two telescopes will have plenty of time to form a beautiful friendship up in space. The launch has been delayed for years, so nerves are running high ahead of time, but we’re confident the James Webb will be able to successfully join its friend up in the cosmos.

