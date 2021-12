We all know how Vince McMahon runs the WWE network and had made it reach out to all the countries around the world. Though, he has a very lively and funny personality. He is always been on the talk due to his always money-hungry persona portrayed by him in the WWE network. Recently one of the Twitter users tweeted out in the thread giving a situation of the WWE chairman running the biggest basketball leagues in the world. Soon this tweet went crazy viral and had various reactions from both NBA and WWE fans.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO