Yuma, AZ

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Recall for Salads Processed at Yuma, AZ Facilities Due to Possible Health Risk from Listeria

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDole Fresh Vegetables Announces a Voluntary Precautionary Recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ processing facilities due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is voluntarily recalling from the market all Dole-branded and...

