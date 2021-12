A Spanish Island known as Lanzarote is the 4th largest and the 3rd most populated Canary Island in the Atlantic Ocean. The island has been considered as the biosphere reserve in 1993 by UNESCO and contains Timanfaya National Park in its center. It is one of the main attractions when it comes to the tours in Lanzarote. The word Lanzarote refers to a place with spots such as lava fields and volcanoes. It is synonymous with rocks that are uniquely shaped along with the red and black contrast of earth with white houses and the light colored sky that contrasts beautifully with the dark blue ocean of the island.

