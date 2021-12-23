ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

John Wayne Speaks: The Ultimate John Wayne Quote Book (St. Martin’s Press), by Mark Orwoll

By David Luhrssen
shepherdexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Wayne communicated more with his stolid features—that hard jaw set beneath weary but determined eyes—than with words. However, this didn’t prevent Mark Orwoll from becoming, as he puts it, “the reluctant Boswell...

shepherdexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

The Groundbreaking John Wayne Western You've Likely Never Seen

There's a reason John Wayne is thought of as the quintessential cowboy, from his breakthrough role in "Stagecoach" (1939) to his final movie, "The Shootist" (1976). Starring in 142 motion pictures spanning six decades, John Wayne's movies have made him synonymous with the Old West. His Westerns embody the frontier history of the United States, and he's often starred in many of the best Westerns of all time alongside the likes of James Stewart, Robert Mitchum, and Kirk Douglas. My personal favorite, "True Grit," saw him take home the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1969 for the now-iconic role of U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn. But there's one revolutionary John Wayne movie you've probably never seen.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
/Film

The John Wayne Cameo In Star Wars You Probably Never Noticed

It's always fascinating when two titans of the entertainment industry cross paths, especially when it happens in a wildly unusual way. Such is the case that we're about to discuss here, as none other than the legendary John Wayne actually had a small cameo in "Star Wars." Not only that, his role — in an odd way — was significant, despite his character's lack of screen time. And that's especially amazing considering this kind of happened by accident, without Wayne actually signing up for the role in question. So let's dive into how this happened, and why, for a few reasons, it was a significant contribution to both a galaxy far, far away, and Wayne's illustrious career.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
Person
Mark Martin
DoYouRemember?

Most People Don’t Know That The Duke Himself, John Wayne, Was In ‘Star Wars’

The Duke, the famous John Wayne, was best known for starring in Westerns throughout his career, but many don’t realize that he did have a role in the famous Star Wars saga. His role was actually originally revealed at a Star Wars Celebration in 2007 by Ben Burtt, a legendary sound designer who worked on the original Star Wars trilogy as well as the prequels. He really is a true mastermind for being able to conceptualize and bring to life Darth Vader’s raspy voice or Chewbacca’s howl.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Dwayne Johnson gushes over ex-wife Dany Garcia in birthday tribute

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has wished his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, a happy birthday. The 'Red Notice' star posted an Instagram video praising the film's producer and his business partner - who he was married to between 1997 and 2007, and has daughter Simone, 20, with - and the "long road" they have travelled together.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Sean Connery's Real Cause of Death: Former James Bond Actor's Health Condition Leading To Death Last October Revealed

Sean Connery's cause of death was reportedly revealed by his loved ones a month after the "James Bond" actor passed away. The celebrity was best known for being the first-ever actor to play Agent 007 in the 1962 James Bond feature film "Dr. No." After years in the entertainment industry, Connery decided to retire from acting after his appearance in the film adaptation of the comic book series "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," which was released in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy