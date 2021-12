During his second season as a University of Wisconsin linebacker, Jordan Turner learned the value of being in the right place at the right time. The inside linebacker has been learning from two of the best at the position in college football, UW senior Jack Sanborn and junior Leo Chenal. After redshirting and not appearing in a game as a freshman, he was a regular on the travel roster this season and played in five games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO