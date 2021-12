Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season ends with two teams battling for playoff spots. The Miami Dolphins will take on the New Orleans Saints, and both teams need a win to have a shot to reach the postseason. This week's edition of Monday Night Football will kick off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game will also stream on ESPN.com, ESPN App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App. Manningcast, which features Peyton and Eli Manning will not air on ESPN 2 this week but will be back for the Monday Night Football season finale next week.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO