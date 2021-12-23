Busiest Travel Day Of The Year Expected At DIA

(CBS4) — More than 2.7 million people are expected to travel through Denver International Airport from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2022.

The airport is anticipating its busiest travel days of the year on Dec. 23, 27 and 29. More than 200,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport on each of those days.

Longer security lines are expected during the holiday travel period, but you can check current wait times before you arrive at the airport at flydenver.com .

“And Denver is the third busiest airport in the word right now,” said Alex Renteria, spokesperson for Denver International Airport. “My biggest piece of advice is come to DEN during the busiest travel with your patience because everyone just wants to get to their loved ones or get to where they need to go.”

There have also been some recent changes to TSA lines. Passengers with TSA PreCheck should go to the North Security checkpoint, and standard screening passengers should use the A-bridge and South Security checkpoints.

“Those changes will hopefully alleviate some of the lines because what we saw prior to these changes is a lot of people were getting in the wrong lines, which caused confusion and frustration if you get all the way to the front line or you can’t use the pass that you paid for,” Renteria said.

For parking, the Pikes Peak shuttle lot is open until Jan. 6, 2022, and the East Economy Lot is closed during that time.

If you’re parking at the Pikes Peak lot, airport officials suggest allowing yourself 30 extra minutes to get to the terminal.