ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Busiest Travel Day Of The Year Expected At DIA

By Shawna Khalafi
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

(CBS4) — More than 2.7 million people are expected to travel through Denver International Airport from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2022.

The airport is anticipating its busiest travel days of the year on Dec. 23, 27 and 29. More than 200,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport on each of those days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1TPM_0dUdESZZ00

(credit: CBS)

Longer security lines are expected during the holiday travel period, but you can check current wait times before you arrive at the airport at flydenver.com .

“And Denver is the third busiest airport in the word right now,” said Alex Renteria, spokesperson for Denver International Airport. “My biggest piece of advice is come to DEN during the busiest travel with your patience because everyone just wants to get to their loved ones or get to where they need to go.”

There have also been some recent changes to TSA lines. Passengers with TSA PreCheck should go to the North Security checkpoint, and standard screening passengers should use the A-bridge and South Security checkpoints.

“Those changes will hopefully alleviate some of the lines because what we saw prior to these changes is a lot of people were getting in the wrong lines, which caused confusion and frustration if you get all the way to the front line or you can’t use the pass that you paid for,” Renteria said.

For parking, the Pikes Peak shuttle lot is open until Jan. 6, 2022, and the East Economy Lot is closed during that time.

If you’re parking at the Pikes Peak lot, airport officials suggest allowing yourself 30 extra minutes to get to the terminal.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
atlanticcitynews.net

Dangerous winds at Denver Airport cause 2,500 flight delays nationwide

DENVER, Colorado: Wind gusts of over 80 miles per hour swept through Denver on December 15, causing 2,500 flights to be delayed throughout the United States. Also, some 57,000 homes were without electricity throughout Colorado. FlightAware reported that throughout the country, forty-minute delays were typically recorded in Denver-bound flights due...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
FOXBusiness

TSA projects two busiest travel days during the Christmas holiday, issue warnings

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is warning passengers to be wary of the busiest days at airports during the holiday travel surge next week. Airports are expecting to see the most passengers on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 3, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein warned on Twitter. "Arrive early, wear...
TRAVEL
KGUN 9

You can take a trip around the entire U.S. by train for just $1,000

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The travel bug is biting hard these days. Nearly two years...
TRAFFIC
AZFamily

Hundreds of flights canceled on Christmas Eve, impacting Phoenix travelers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are traveling or expecting company this Christmas Eve and Christmas, you may want to check the flight status before heading to the airport because hundreds of flights nationwide, including here at Phoenix Sky Harbor, have been cancelled. The reasons? Partly due to staffing shortages but mostly the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Both United and Delta airlines have apologized for disruptions and have been notifying passengers beforehand. They say it's due to Omicron impacting their staffing which is taking a direct hit to the flight crews and people who run the operations. Nearly 200 flights are expected to be cancelled Christmas Eve.
cpr.org

United cancels flights from DIA, cites omicron, now rising in state

The day before Christmas, United canceled at least 25 flights in and out of Denver International Airport. That represented the bulk of 48 cancellations total at the airport through mid-afternoon Friday. In an emailed statement, the airline told CPR News the cancellations were related to a loss of staff due...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Economy#Dia#Flydenver Com#Tsa#Pikes Peak#The East Economy Lot
NBCMontana

Montana's busiest airport prepares for increased travel

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport expects to see as many as 9,000 passengers in a single day during the upcoming weeks. An additional lot is needed for the number of anticipated passengers coming through Montana’s busiest airport. The airport is offering prepaid parking for holiday travel starting Dec. 20.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Airline Delays Leave Homesick Travelers Waiting At DIA On Christmas Eve

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of flights were canceled across the country on Christmas Eve. Worker shortages suffered by airlines like United and Delta left thousands of passengers scrambling to get home. (credit: CBS) Even the successful reunions this year didn’t come without frustrations along the way. In addition to flights being canceled, the A-Line had to cancel a trip Friday evening due to a lack of staff. It’s a federal requirement to have a second crew member on board. The Muser family spent Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport, anxiously waiting for the tenth member of their family to arrive. Even the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
9NEWS

DIA offers tips for travelers for the holidays

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) anticipates a busy holiday period with over 2.7 million passengers projected to travel through Denver from Dec. 20, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022. This is about 5% lower than the same period in 2019 according to a report. The busiest days for travel...
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

COVID Booster Shots Now Available At DIA Ahead Of Christmas Travel Season

DENVER (CBS4) – Travelers and employees at Denver International Airport now have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot just steps away from the security lines. On Monday, the airport and Safeway held the first of six booster clinics scheduled throughout December. The clinics are open to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy