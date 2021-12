Berlin stands out as European markets show improvement. Among the major European markets, Berlin achieved an October gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) of US$95.82, which was 111% of the 2019 comparable. Berlin was the only major market in Europe that was able to surpass its October 2019 GOPPAR level. Looking back at this past year, this feat is not a first for Berlin as it reached 168% of its 2019 comparable back in June.

