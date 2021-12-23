ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

All about property bindings in Qt 6.2

By Sona Kurazyan
Qt Blog
 5 days ago

Qt 6 introduced bindable properties a while ago. Based on our experience and feedback we got after the 6.0 release, we further improved the underlying engine. In this post we will give the overview of the bindable properties, see what has changed since our last update on property bindings, and discuss...

www.qt.io

Comments / 0

Related
Qt Blog

Qt for MCUs 2.0 released

A new major update of Qt for MCUs is now available. Download version 2.0 to benefit from the many improvements we have made based on your feedback in the last two years. Qt for MCUs 2.0 also includes new features such as text rendering in any language, new APIs for management and optimizations of graphical resources, and more.
SOFTWARE
Qt Blog

State Machines in Qt 6.2

State machines are abstract computational machines that can be in only one of their finite number of states at any given time. They can change from one state to another in response to inputs. State machines can be defined by the list of their states, their initial state and the inputs that trigger the state transitions. State machines are usually visualized by state charts:
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qml#Rectangle#Qproperty#Area#Bindable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Germany
WJHL

Amazon’s tablet costs $200 less than an iPad — here’s what I found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I have a fair amount of experience using tablets. In the past, I have primarily used iPads, yet I sometimes struggle to justify the high cost for something I mostly use only to view media, browse the web and play the periodic app-based game. So, when it […]
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Foldable phones and smart glasses: 2021 in gadgets

2021 was another year for new gadget launches, with flagship smartphones touting ever more professional-level cameras and foldable screens moving into the mainstream.But beyond that, there were also a number of announcements that should shape the industry and how people communicate and are entertained for years to come.Here is a look at the most notable new gadgets unveiled over the last 12 months.– Samsung foldablesThis was the year when foldables went “mainstream”, Samsung declared as it took the decision to skip releasing a new version of its popular Galaxy Note device and instead unveil two new foldables.The Samsung Galaxy Z...
ELECTRONICS
Qt Blog

Qt Creator 6.0.1 released

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 6.0.1!. We fixed that the Linux packages depended on libGXL and libOpenGL which are not installed by default on many Linux distributions. We fixed accessing the keystore for signing Android packages. We fixed interrupting console applications when debugging. We also...
COMPUTERS
Qt Blog

Qt Design Studio 2.3 Released

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Design Studio 2.3. Qt Design Studio is a UI design and development tool that enables designers and developers to rapidly prototype and develop complex UIs. Qt Design Studio outputs a functional user interface as code so developers can use it as-is making integration and co-operation a breeze. To get an impression, you should watch this video.
SOFTWARE
WYTV.com

All about gold

All about gold: Almost all of the gold on earth arrived during meteorite storms more than two billion years ago. We measure gold purity in carats...24-carat gold in the purest...99%...22 carat is 91%....18 carat is 75%... and 9 carat is 37% gold...usually mixed with copper or silver..i hardens the gold. To date, we have mined almost 180,000 tons of gold. Right now, the US Federal Reserve Bank in New York is the largest single gold storage bank...not Fort Knox....holding approximately 540,000 gold bars, more than 25 percent of the world's gold, much of it owned by foreign governments. As for Ft. Knox, it contains around half of this country's gold reserves. Thirty thousand soldiers and a minefield surround it, predator drones fly surveillance, and 20 ton vault doors protect it. The chemical symbol for gold is AU. It comes from the Latin word aurum meaning 'shining dawn' and named for Aurora, the goddess of the dawn in Roman culture. You can take a single ounce of gold (about 28 grams) and stretch it into a gold thread 5 miles long. In fact, you can make a sheet of gold can thin enough to be transparent. As of 2021, China is the top producer of gold.
ECONOMY
The Gadgeteer

Ultenic K10 5.3QT air fryer review

REVIEW – I know air fryers are all the rage right now, and although I never really thought I needed one, when one appeared on my doorstep I decided to give it a try. If you cook lots of frozen foods or reheat fried foods, I can definitely see the appeal! The Ultenic K10 5.3QT air fryer has many features that make it a great kitchen accessory.
ELECTRONICS
Qt Blog

Welcome to our Qt Champions for 2021!

It is now finally time to report that @SGaist, @mrjj, @aha_1980 and Orgad Shaneh representing the Qt Lifetime Champions have now come to a consensus on the Qt Champions of 2021! A special thank you to all of you for your help in this regard!. Before getting into the winners...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Phase separation of RNA-binding protein promotes polymerase binding and transcription

An RNA-involved phase-separation model has been proposed for transcription control. However, the molecular links that connect RNA to the transcription machinery remain missing. Here we find that RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) constitute half of the chromatin proteome in embryonic stem cells (ESCs), some being colocalized with RNA polymerase (Pol)"‰II at promoters and enhancers. Biochemical analyses of representative RBPs show that the paraspeckle protein PSPC1 inhibits the RNA-induced premature release of Pol"‰II, and makes use of RNA as multivalent molecules to enhance the formation of transcription condensates and subsequent phosphorylation and release of Pol"‰II. This synergistic interplay enhances polymerase engagement and activity via the RNA-binding and phase-separation activities of PSPC1. In ESCs, auxin-induced acute degradation of PSPC1 leads to genome-wide defects in Pol"‰II binding and nascent transcription. We propose that promoter-associated RNAs and their binding proteins synergize the phase separation of polymerase condensates to promote active transcription.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy