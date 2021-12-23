ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Divine Compassion

By Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“… Batya saw the child … crying. She took pity on him and said: ‘This is one of the Jewish boys’” (Shemos 2:6). We learn that the Jewish people who are characterized with the unique traits of being merciful, possessing a sense of shame, and doing acts of kindness, can ignite...

www.jewishpress.com

Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
The Independent

World ignoring ‘immense tragedies’, Pope Francis says in Christmas message

The Pope said “immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence”, as he urged increased dialogue between people and nations in his annual Christmas message. Pope Francis warned against a growing polarisation among individuals and world leaders – something he said had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements,” he said from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. “These never seem to end; by now we hardly even notice them. We have become so used to them that immense tragedies are now being passed over...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Two Who Didn’t ‘Follow Orders’

The opening chapters of Exodus plunge us into the midst of epic events. Almost at a stroke the Israelites are transformed from a protected minority to slaves. Moses passes from prince of Egypt to Midianite shepherd to leader of the Israelites through a history-changing encounter at the Burning Bush. Yet it is one small, often overlooked episode that deserves to be seen as a turning point in the history of humanity. Its heroines are two remarkable women, Shifra and Puah.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

In Memory Of Rabbi Waldman

As long as I can remember, Rabbi Waldman was an important person in my life. After the Yom Kippur War, my mother’s passion for Israel was ignited and she became close friends with the activists of Gush Emunim like Rabbi and Mrs. Levinger, Rabbi and Mrs. Waldman and Geula Cohen. In my early years, Rabbi Waldman would come to L.A. to fundraise for his fledgling yeshiva. He would stay in our home, and in the evenings he would take out his recorder and we would sit around listening to the beautiful songs he played. It was uplifting and peaceful. He came to L.A. frequently and his presence was always welcome and would fill our home with a piece of Israel that my parents longed for!
RELIGION
lareviewofbooks.org

O Night Divine: Observing Christianity

My daughter Mira wanted to come along to Christmas Eve services at Sanctuary Church, but when we got there, she hesitated and asked if she could stay in the car. What if we don’t know the words, she asked. We’ll probably know some words, I reassured her—it was Christmas, after all. But there would also be prayerbooks, just like at Temple. She looked up at me, and we headed in. It had felt disrespectful to attend church with a notepad in hand, so in the foyer I began taking mental notes for my observation assignment. I was participating in a winter professional development course on community engagement, and my homework was to observe a community to which I did not belong.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Mishnah Yomis – A Rare and Valuable Opportunity

A rare opportunity is coming our way this Shabbos, December 25, with the study of a new cycle of the global Mishnah Yomis, starting with the Tractate Berachos. Thousands will begin learning two mishnayos a day to finish all of Shas in six years. Learning of mishnayos is one of...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Of Prayer, Watches, And The Mitzvah Of Not Doing

A few weeks ago, at the end of November, I had the pleasure of attending the therapist track at the Agudah Convention. Aside from the great insights and connections, one of the highlights for me had nothing to do with therapy or counseling. On Friday morning at breakfast, I noticed...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Staying Young

Rebbe Nachman’s main student, Reb Noson of Breslov, writes in Likkutei Halacos (Hilchos Tefillin 5:6): “Most people stop serving Hashem properly solely due to their discouragement from their failures and the fact that they give up. Many people start serving Hashem, but afterwards fall, each person in their own way. Some of these people arouse themselves to start once again, or even a number of times, but afterwards, when they see that they continue to fail, they give up.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Get More Seforim

Part Two: Below are additional excerpts adapted from the Rebbe’s sichos on Hey Teves 5748 (1988), the first anniversary of the victorious verdict regarding the Library of Agudas Chassidei Chabad:. The primary sefer – which is inclusive of all other holy texts – is, of course, the Sefer Torah....
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Rav Sacks On Spirituality

Title: Studies In Spirituality: A Weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Before reading Studies in Spirituality, a collection of essays on the parsha on themes relating to spirituality written by Rabbi Sacks the year before he died, I was not sure what to expect. I’ve read every one of Rabbi Sacks’s previous books, but beyond the strange feeling experienced when reading a book of Rabbi Sacks published after his death – a fact that is, admittedly, still hard for me and so many others to accept – the simple fact is that spirituality isn’t a topic that Rabbi Sacks previously wrote about in any significant manner.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

All I want for Christmas is more compassion for everyone

All I want for Christmas is world peace, a healthy family, and a new ski jacket. We look forward to Christmas as a time when we can be happy and wish that others can be happy as well. What if our Christmas wish was even greater: to be able to have more compassion for everyone? It’s a little like wishing for more wishes, except in this case it’s possible.
SOCIETY
shepherdstownchronicle.com

The birth of a Divine Child

Some children being born today have looks of striking charm and intelligence. They are carriers of the Divine Child archetype. The Divine Child archetype, in Jungian psychology, represents what Jung called the Self, with a capital “S.” That’s the True Self, represented metaphorically by the vast underwater portion of an iceberg. The Self is the infinite reservoir of divine potential that resides in our unconscious waiting to merge with our Ego Self above the water line, as it were.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Attack On Shechita (Part III)

It has been a while now that a number of countries, where Jews reside, have outlawed shechita – Jewish ritual slaughter. Especially disturbing is what is happening now in Greece and Belgium, since they portray shechita as being cruel. What are we as Jews to do? Is there any recourse for us in this matter so fundamental to our people?
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Parshas Shemot

Sabbath Ends: 5:20 p.m. NYC E.S.T. Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 5:47 p.m. NYC E.S.T. Weekly Haftara: Haba’im Yashresh Yaakov (Isaiah 27:6-28:13-29:22-23) Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 199:9-11 Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Terumah chap.4 Hilchos Tum’as Mes chap. 2. Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:22 a.m. NYC E.S.T.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Combating Assimilation

Is it possible to stem the tide of assimilation that is ravaging Diaspora Jewry?. That is the objective of a new caucus launched in the Knesset last week under the leadership of MK Yitzchak Pindrus that I attended as part of the Am Echad delegation. It is called the “Caucus for the Strengthening of Diaspora Jewry” and is certainly warranted, as we are hemorrhaging Jews at an alarming rate, but its success is by no means guaranteed. There are no simple solutions – but there are approaches that are certain to fail.
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

From Annoyance to Acceptance, With Hashem’s Guidance

I couldn’t help disliking him, but he kept coming to our house. He either knocked at the door, and when I opened it he already had one foot inside, or called on the pretext that he’d come over to help. I didn’t want or need his help, thank...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Compendium of Scholarly Articles Launched in Tribute to Rabbi Shlomo Riskin

Highly regarded as one of the pre-eminent rabbinical figures in the worlds of Religious Zionism and Modern Orthodoxy, a book was released this week saluting the life’s work of Rabbi Dr. Shlomo Riskin. While he spent his early years as a rabbi in New York, Rabbi Riskin’s legacy is perhaps best known for his accomplishments in Israel where he established the educational network, Ohr Torah Stone, as well as serving as the founding rabbi of the community of Efrat.
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Found A Gold Ring With One Of The Earliest Symbols For Jesus Christ In A Roman-Era Shipwreck

The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION

