Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lose to Saints 9-0

The New Orleans Saints are down to rookie Ian Book at quarterback, so they called Drew Brees. He wasn’t feeling it. While Brees initially had some interest, per the report, he opted not to leave his cushy job with NBC and return to the league. The Saints are likely the only team Brees would even consider playing for at this juncture, but given they’re 7-7 and face injuries at key positions, it’s a smart move by the future Hall of Famer.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO