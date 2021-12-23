649 LINVILLE ROAD

Check out this smart home with solar panels (fully paid) that convey with the house - NO LEASE PAYMENTS. YOU JUST ENJOY THE SAVINGS! Welcome to this bright, spacious, and recently renovated townhouse between Columbia Heights, Park View, and Petworth. Tall ceilings, open floor plan, 3 bed/3.5 bath classic home.. Fall in love with this home that has been lovingly maintained and updated by its current owners throughout including solar panels (fully owned!), new front and rear fences, new appliances, smart home improvements, in-ceiling audio system throughout, fresh paint, and a lovely productive peach tree in the front yard! The main floor features a modern open plan with hardwood, soaring ceilings, big windows, recessed lighting, a spacious dining room, and an enormous kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, and as many soft-close cabinets as your heart desires. The upstairs features three sizable bedrooms, including the primary suite with custom tile shower, and a separate full hall bath with tub. Head down to the enormous basement family room or extra bedroom with its own separate entrance, full bath and tub, and laundry room with extra storage space. You+GGll find a newly-restored deck and fence in the back along with a parking spot or hangout pad for friends and family. And let+GGs talk about this incredible neighborhood! A short walk to the metro, multiple grocery stores, across the street from a rec center with a gym, playground, and public park with tennis courts. Within a few blocks of multiple dog parks, two farmers markets, the 11th street restaurants corridor, and all the incredible restaurants, bars and nightlife of Petworth, Park View and Columbia Heights. This is a walker+GGs paradise, a perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy a vibrant, fun, and family-friendly neighborhood. You will love it here!

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO