House Rent

649 LINVILLE ROAD

News Argus
 5 days ago

649 Linville Rd-4BR/1BA-HOME!!! - 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Dining Area, S/R/DW, Microwave, W/D, Heat Pump & A/C, Hardwoods, Deck, Large Yard, Fenced Back Yard, Gravel Driveway....

News Argus

3229 Pine Needles Road

Furnished 4 Bedroom in High Point - This home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in backyard with a patio makes for a perfect outdoor oasis. Convenient to all that High Point has to offer, this is a great location. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

5576 Farm House Tr.

Great townhouse in convenient location to shopping and 421 - This end unit home has tons of natural light and offers open concept living. Kitchen is open and airy with lots of counter space, tons of storage and a pantry. Kitchen opens to the dining room and living room. Fireplace in the huge living room with access to the oversized back patio and an exterior storage closet. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms each with their own en suite. The primary bedroom has two closets and has enough space for all your bedroom furniture needs! Primary bathroom has dual vanities.
News Argus

2406 Markwood Lane Southeast

AFFORDABLE LUXURY APARTMENT!! RECENTLY RENOVATED, INTERNET INCLUDED!!, updated flooring, new finishes, and appliances, central air, and heating, washer and dryer connection, conveniently located within 5 mins drive time from South East Plaza Shopping center, 10 mins drive time from Winston Salem State University, Bus line, convenient to i40 & US52. 2bedroom 1 bath, Section 8 Vouchers Accepted. Credit, background checks, income verification required, ONLY DOING VIEWING/WALK THRU FOR COMPLETED APPLICATIONS. Check out the video here>>> bit.ly/eliteproperties4rent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

206 Crane Creek Way

BELOW MARKET RENT! - The Vineyards at Lexington. This almost new home is now available for LEASE. This home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. The subdivision has a pool and common areas. Patio, A/C and W/D connections. Hurry. Don't miss this one!. Location. 206 Crane Creek Way, Lexington, NC. Address...
LEXINGTON, NC
#Rent#S R Dw#Microwave#Hardwoods#Excellent Credit#Ogburn Properties#Ogburnproperties Com#Nc Address
News Argus

209 Northpoint Ave. Unit D

Convenient 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo in High Point! - Spacious two story town home style condo with large rooms and plenty of storage. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Off street parking, community pool and much more. Close proximity to High Point University. Washer Dryer hook ups in laundry room. Small back patio off kitchen. Tenant to pay electric to city of High Point and water/sewer is a flat monthly fee of $40 paid to the landlord.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

413 Gregory Street

413 Gregory Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath. stove,refrigerator,dishwasher included. Oil heat window A/C washer and dryer connections. hardwood floors and vinyl in home. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have...
News Argus

101 Oxford Place

COMING SOON! Two Story Townhome just off Main St in High Point. - Oversized Two bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome in convenient location! This lovely home features efficient galley kitchen, large living/dining room and a covered rear patio! Includes Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. All new paint throughout, new flooring and lots of updates. W/D Connections, Water included.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

664 N. SPRING STREET

664-4 N. Spring St-1BR/1BA-West End APT!!! - 2BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Living & Dining Rooms, S/R, Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Screen Porch, Basement Coin Laundry, Storage Area, Off Street Parking, Water Included. Front Balcony Access Not Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally...
News Argus

651 S. SUNSET DRIVE

651 S. Sunset Dr-3BR/1BA-Ardmore HOUSE!!! - 3BR/1BA, S/R/DW, W/D, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Countertops, Hardwoods, Paved Drive. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no damages are made when moving...
News Argus

16 Goforth Drive

Thomasville 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Fully Renovated - + 3 Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will be scheduled electronically.
THOMASVILLE, NC
News Argus

3659 Kreamer Dr.

Quite 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom House in Archdale! - You won't want to miss this quite home located in Archdale! 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel refridgator and gas stove. Two large sheds in the back great for woodworking or storage. Covered patio, large yard and driveway with carport. Window AC with electric baseboard heat. Tenant responsible for all utilities (electricity, propane/gas, and trash pick up). Washer and dryer can be included for additional $50 a month.
News Argus

1127 S Marshall St Unit

Downtown Unit- 1 Bedroom/1 Bath - Great 1 bedroom/ 1 bath Unit on 1st floor. Open Kitchen floorplan that includes stainless steel appliances. Great walk- in closet off the Master bedroom Free parking, Large spacious units, washers and dryers in each unit, granite countertops,. vinyl plank flooring . Elevator in...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29995 Indian Cottage Road

Welcome home to 29995 Indian Cottage Rd! Why wait for new construction? This home was completed in December 2020 by local builder Keystone Builders, and is waiting for its new owners to come introduce themselves! Situated on a corner lot in Somerset Landing, Princess Anne, the backyard is defined by a treeline on 2 sides that offer privacy, with a blank slate to turn your outdoor living space into whatever you'd want. Walk into this open floor plan, complimented by vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space, dining area, and kitchen, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a master suite equipped with double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy carefree living in this newer home, all on one level, and close to shopping, healthcare, schools, historic towns, and recreation, call today to schedule your own private showing!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Snake Castle Road

Large 17.71 acre parcel that is private and wooded. NO HOA. Mostly treed. Great lot to build your dream home. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-17T17:51:15.717.
News Argus

2108 Burton Run Road

Beautiful 3b Room!Move in ready! - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. This one story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It boasts a beautiful/private outdoor space for hanging out and/or entertaining. The living room has gas logs for cozy nights watching movies. Open concept living room and kitchen is the perfect space for gatherings. The home has been freshly painted and is ready for you to move right in. New Stainless Steel Appliances Refrigerator.
HIGH POINT, NC
themunchonline.com

707 Nottingham Road

Here Today ~ Gone Tomorrow! - Amazing studio apartment available November 29th! Those of you who have been waiting for a studio apartment at Nottingham South, here it is! A totally renovated, pristine space at a low, low monthly rate. Newer appliances, fresh bath, great location, close to shopping, the beltway, UMBC, Social Security and downtown Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7760 Overhill Road

Come see this NEWLY renovated 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. This Unique lot includes 4 separate buildings on the lot...the main home, an Inlaw suite, workshop and storage shed! The main home has Open Design of the living, kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with the family. Front Sunroom is the perfect space for a home office. The Updated kitchen features high-quality stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and Upgraded Modern Farmhouse fixtures. The Master Suite has 2 Large walk-in closets and a HUGE En-Suite, plenty of space for you to relax and unwind in privacy. The fully finished basement adds additional sqft of living space for office, playroom, yoga studio or guest room. Second smaller house with 1/2 kitchen, Washer/dryer, 1 bedroom and Full bath, PERFECT for In-law suite or Home office. A large work shop with electric for additional storage or studio space. Plus a Storage shed for lawn equipment in the fully fenced yard. PLUS additional bonus of Solar panels on Roof. With all new flooring, tile, carpet and paint you will feel like you are walking into a brand-new build but without the sticker shock. This home is being sanitized regularly by the owner and ready for immediate move-in. SCHEDULE your SHOWING TODAY!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

924 Spring Road NW

Check out this smart home with solar panels (fully paid) that convey with the house - NO LEASE PAYMENTS. YOU JUST ENJOY THE SAVINGS! Welcome to this bright, spacious, and recently renovated townhouse between Columbia Heights, Park View, and Petworth. Tall ceilings, open floor plan, 3 bed/3.5 bath classic home.. Fall in love with this home that has been lovingly maintained and updated by its current owners throughout including solar panels (fully owned!), new front and rear fences, new appliances, smart home improvements, in-ceiling audio system throughout, fresh paint, and a lovely productive peach tree in the front yard! The main floor features a modern open plan with hardwood, soaring ceilings, big windows, recessed lighting, a spacious dining room, and an enormous kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, and as many soft-close cabinets as your heart desires. The upstairs features three sizable bedrooms, including the primary suite with custom tile shower, and a separate full hall bath with tub. Head down to the enormous basement family room or extra bedroom with its own separate entrance, full bath and tub, and laundry room with extra storage space. You+GGll find a newly-restored deck and fence in the back along with a parking spot or hangout pad for friends and family. And let+GGs talk about this incredible neighborhood! A short walk to the metro, multiple grocery stores, across the street from a rec center with a gym, playground, and public park with tennis courts. Within a few blocks of multiple dog parks, two farmers markets, the 11th street restaurants corridor, and all the incredible restaurants, bars and nightlife of Petworth, Park View and Columbia Heights. This is a walker+GGs paradise, a perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy a vibrant, fun, and family-friendly neighborhood. You will love it here!
