ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

414 academy st

News Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseboard heat and 1 window unit. Does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. 2 bedrooms 1...

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Argus

3229 Pine Needles Road

Furnished 4 Bedroom in High Point - This home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in backyard with a patio makes for a perfect outdoor oasis. Convenient to all that High Point has to offer, this is a great location. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

711 Jefferson St.

Piedmont Manor - A Great Place to Live - Piedmont Manor is located in Kernersville and is conveniently located at 711 Jefferson Street. We are close to everything including shopping, dining and I-40 / Hwy 421. Please call the property today at (404) 905-3180 x84. Location. 711 Jefferson St., Kernesville,...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
News Argus

5515 West Market Street

Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath - This Two-Bedroom apartment home with a split-bedroom floor plan, the two bedroom apartment is designed to maximize space and comfort. Also included, lots of storage space with multiple closets through the apartment! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

5576 Farm House Tr.

Great townhouse in convenient location to shopping and 421 - This end unit home has tons of natural light and offers open concept living. Kitchen is open and airy with lots of counter space, tons of storage and a pantry. Kitchen opens to the dining room and living room. Fireplace in the huge living room with access to the oversized back patio and an exterior storage closet. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms each with their own en suite. The primary bedroom has two closets and has enough space for all your bedroom furniture needs! Primary bathroom has dual vanities.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Rent#Washer#Turbotenant#Highpoint#Nc Address
News Argus

2406 Markwood Lane Southeast

AFFORDABLE LUXURY APARTMENT!! RECENTLY RENOVATED, INTERNET INCLUDED!!, updated flooring, new finishes, and appliances, central air, and heating, washer and dryer connection, conveniently located within 5 mins drive time from South East Plaza Shopping center, 10 mins drive time from Winston Salem State University, Bus line, convenient to i40 & US52. 2bedroom 1 bath, Section 8 Vouchers Accepted. Credit, background checks, income verification required, ONLY DOING VIEWING/WALK THRU FOR COMPLETED APPLICATIONS. Check out the video here>>> bit.ly/eliteproperties4rent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

206 Crane Creek Way

BELOW MARKET RENT! - The Vineyards at Lexington. This almost new home is now available for LEASE. This home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. The subdivision has a pool and common areas. Patio, A/C and W/D connections. Hurry. Don't miss this one!. Location. 206 Crane Creek Way, Lexington, NC. Address...
LEXINGTON, NC
News Argus

209 Northpoint Ave. Unit D

Convenient 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo in High Point! - Spacious two story town home style condo with large rooms and plenty of storage. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Off street parking, community pool and much more. Close proximity to High Point University. Washer Dryer hook ups in laundry room. Small back patio off kitchen. Tenant to pay electric to city of High Point and water/sewer is a flat monthly fee of $40 paid to the landlord.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

413 Gregory Street

413 Gregory Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath. stove,refrigerator,dishwasher included. Oil heat window A/C washer and dryer connections. hardwood floors and vinyl in home. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
News Argus

101 Oxford Place

COMING SOON! Two Story Townhome just off Main St in High Point. - Oversized Two bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome in convenient location! This lovely home features efficient galley kitchen, large living/dining room and a covered rear patio! Includes Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. All new paint throughout, new flooring and lots of updates. W/D Connections, Water included.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

664 N. SPRING STREET

664-4 N. Spring St-1BR/1BA-West End APT!!! - 2BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Living & Dining Rooms, S/R, Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Screen Porch, Basement Coin Laundry, Storage Area, Off Street Parking, Water Included. Front Balcony Access Not Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

651 S. SUNSET DRIVE

651 S. Sunset Dr-3BR/1BA-Ardmore HOUSE!!! - 3BR/1BA, S/R/DW, W/D, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Countertops, Hardwoods, Paved Drive. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no damages are made when moving...
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

16 Goforth Drive

Thomasville 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Fully Renovated - + 3 Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will be scheduled electronically.
THOMASVILLE, NC
News Argus

649 LINVILLE ROAD

649 Linville Rd-4BR/1BA-HOME!!! - 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Dining Area, S/R/DW, Microwave, W/D, Heat Pump & A/C, Hardwoods, Deck, Large Yard, Fenced Back Yard, Gravel Driveway. $650.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit &10 days Rent Free!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

2805 Raleigh Avenue

Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom House! - Fresh paint throughout, new carpet and vinyl flooring, and refinished hardwood floors! 2 spacious sized bedrooms, living room and dining room. Updated kitchen will all new cabinets, counter tops, and dishwasher with gas stove. Stack washer and dryer hook ups in kitchen. Tenant is responsible for utilities: electricity, water/sewer and gas. Tenant will need to provide refridgator or refridgator can be provided for an additional monthly fee.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

1409 PILOT VIEW STREET

1409-3 Pilot View St-1BR/1BA-West End APT!!!!!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Stainless S/R/DW/Micro, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Hardwoods, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Coin Laundry, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

3659 Kreamer Dr.

Quite 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom House in Archdale! - You won't want to miss this quite home located in Archdale! 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel refridgator and gas stove. Two large sheds in the back great for woodworking or storage. Covered patio, large yard and driveway with carport. Window AC with electric baseboard heat. Tenant responsible for all utilities (electricity, propane/gas, and trash pick up). Washer and dryer can be included for additional $50 a month.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

1127 S Marshall St Unit

Downtown Unit- 1 Bedroom/1 Bath - Great 1 bedroom/ 1 bath Unit on 1st floor. Open Kitchen floorplan that includes stainless steel appliances. Great walk- in closet off the Master bedroom Free parking, Large spacious units, washers and dryers in each unit, granite countertops,. vinyl plank flooring . Elevator in...
HOUSE RENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Urban Academy purchases school building

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s oldest charter schools, the Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh, announced on Friday that it has closed on a $12.5 million municipal bond that will allow it to purchase the school building it operates from E Properties and Development. The school, which was founded...
New York YIMBY |

New Harlem Academy Building Opens at 655 St. Nicholas Avenue in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan

Harlem Academy’s permanent new home is now complete and officially open at 655 St. Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The five-story building unifies the school’s operations and classroom facilities, which were previously scattered across three rented, non-contiguous storefronts. Harlem Academy was originally founded in 2004...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy