414 academy st

Great townhouse in convenient location to shopping and 421 - This end unit home has tons of natural light and offers open concept living. Kitchen is open and airy with lots of counter space, tons of storage and a pantry. Kitchen opens to the dining room and living room. Fireplace in the huge living room with access to the oversized back patio and an exterior storage closet. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms each with their own en suite. The primary bedroom has two closets and has enough space for all your bedroom furniture needs! Primary bathroom has dual vanities.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO