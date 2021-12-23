ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locus-specific induction of gene expression from heterochromatin loci during cellular senescence

By Kosuke Tomimatsu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenescence is a fate-determined state, accompanied by reorganization of heterochromatin. Although lineage-appropriate genes can be temporarily repressed through facultative heterochromatin, stable silencing of lineage-inappropriate genes often involves the constitutive heterochromatic mark, histone H3 lysine 9 trimethylation (H3K9me3). The fate of these heterochromatic genes during senescence is unclear. In the present study,...

NIH Director's Blog

Flimma: a federated and privacy-aware tool for differential gene expression analysis

Aggregating transcriptomics data across hospitals can increase sensitivity and robustness of differential expression analyses, yielding deeper clinical insights. As data exchange is often restricted by privacy legislation, meta-analyses are frequently employed to pool local results. However, the accuracy might drop if class labels are inhomogeneously distributed among cohorts. Flimma ( https://exbio.wzw.tum.de/flimma/ ) addresses this issue by implementing the state-of-the-art workflow limma voom in a federated manner, i.e., patient data never leaves its source site. Flimma results are identical to those generated by limma voom on aggregated datasets even in imbalanced scenarios where meta-analysis approaches fail.
Cytoplasmic innate immune sensing by the caspase-4 non-canonical inflammasome promotes cellular senescence

Cytoplasmic recognition of microbial lipopolysaccharides (LPS) in human cells is elicited by the caspase-4 and caspase-5 noncanonical inflammasomes, which induce a form of inflammatory cell death termed pyroptosis. Here we show that LPS-mediated activation of caspase-4 also induces a stress response promoting cellular senescence, which is dependent on the caspase-4 substrate gasdermin-D and the tumor suppressor p53. Furthermore, we found that the caspase-4 noncanonical inflammasome is induced and assembled in response to oncogenic RAS signaling during oncogene-induced senescence (OIS). Moreover, targeting caspase-4 expression in OIS showed its critical role in the senescence-associated secretory phenotype and the cell cycle arrest induced in cellular senescence. Finally, we observed that caspase-4 induction occurs in vivo in mouse models of tumor suppression and ageing. Altogether, we are showing that cellular senescence is induced by cytoplasmic LPS recognition by the noncanonical inflammasome and that this pathway is conserved in the cellular response to oncogenic stress.
Fe and Zn stress induced gene expression analysis unraveled mechanisms of mineral homeostasis in common bean (Phaseolus vulgaris L.)

Iron (Fe) and zinc (Zn) stress significantly affects fundamental metabolic and physiological processes in plants that results in reduction of plant growth and development. In the present study, common bean variety; Shalimar French Bean-1 (SFB-1) was used as an experimental material. Four different MGRL media i.e. normal MGRL medium (Control), media without Fe (0-Fe), media without Zn (0-Zn) and media with excess Zn (300-Zn) were used for growing seeds of SFB-1 under in vitro condition for three weeks under optimum conditions. Three week old shoot and root tissues were harvested from the plants grown in these four different in vitro conditions and were, subjected to Fe and Zn estimation. Further, extraction of total RNA for differential gene expression of ten candidate genes selected based on our in silico investigation and their classification, phylogeny and expression pattern was unraveled. Expression analysis of three candidate genes (OPT3, NRAMP2 and NRAMP3) in roots revealed possible cross talk among Fe/Zn stress that was further confirmed by observing less accumulation of Fe in roots under both these conditions. However, we observed, higher accumulation of Fe in shoots under 0-Fe condition compared to control that suggests precise sensing for priority based compartmentalization and partitioning leading to higher accumulation of Fe in shoots. Furthermore, the expression analysis of IRT1, FRO1 and Ferritin 1 genes under Fe/Zn stress suggested their role in uptake/transport and signaling of Fe and Zn, whereas the expression of ZIP2, NRAMP1, HA2 and GLP1 genes were highly responsive to Zn in Phaseolus vulgaris. The identified genes highly responsive to Fe and Zn stress condition can be potential candidates for overcoming mineral stress in dicot crop plants.
Differential brain ADRA2A and ADRA2C gene expression and epigenetic regulation in schizophrenia. Effect of antipsychotic drug treatment

Postsynaptic Î±2A-adrenoceptor density is enhanced in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) of antipsychotic-treated schizophrenia subjects. This alteration might be due to transcriptional activation, and could be regulated by epigenetic mechanisms such as histone posttranslational modifications (PTMs). The aim of this study was to evaluate ADRA2A and ADRA2C gene expression (codifying for Î±2-adrenoceptor subtypes), and permissive and repressive histone PTMs at gene promoter regions in the DLPFC of subjects with schizophrenia and matched controls (n"‰="‰24 pairs). We studied the effect of antipsychotic (AP) treatment in AP-free (n"‰="‰12) and AP-treated (n"‰="‰12) subgroups of schizophrenia subjects and in rats acutely and chronically treated with typical and atypical antipsychotics. ADRA2A mRNA expression was selectively upregulated in AP-treated schizophrenia subjects (+93%) whereas ADRA2C mRNA expression was upregulated in all schizophrenia subjects (+53%) regardless of antipsychotic treatment. Acute and chronic clozapine treatment in rats did not alter brain cortex Adra2a mRNA expression but increased Adra2c mRNA expression. Both ADRA2A and ADRA2C promoter regions showed epigenetic modification by histone methylation and acetylation in human DLPFC. The upregulation of ADRA2A expression in AP-treated schizophrenia subjects might be related to observed bivalent chromatin at ADRA2A promoter region in schizophrenia (depicted by increased permissive H3K4me3 and repressive H3K27me3) and could be triggered by the enhanced H4K16ac at ADRA2A promoter. In conclusion, epigenetic predisposition differentially modulated ADRA2A and ADRA2C mRNA expression in DLPFC of schizophrenia subjects.
Correction: Cancer-associated fibroblast senescence and its relation with tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes and PD-L1 expressions in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. There was a misalignment in Fig. 1. In addition, TableÂ 1 is incorrect. The authors apologize for the oversight. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Chuan Lan, Yuki Kitano. Department of Gastroenterological Surgery, Graduate School...
Publisher Correction: Chewing increases postprandial diet-induced thermogenesis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03109-x, published online 09 December 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Naoyuki Hayashi. The correct affiliations are listed below. Faculty of Sport Sciences, Waseda University, 2-579-15 Mikajima, Tokorozawa, Saitama, 359-1192, Japan. Institute for Liberal Arts, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Ookayama 2-12-1,...
Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
Author Correction: Micro-Meta App: an interactive tool for collecting microscopy metadata based on community specifications

Caterina Strambio-De-CastilliaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1069-18161Â na1Â na2Â na3Â. In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article.
Author Correction: Contribution of conspecific negative density dependence to species diversity is increasing towards low environmental limitation in Japanese forests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98025-5, published online 21 September 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error where the last four rows of data in Supplementary Table S1 were omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the...
Publisher Correction: Ultra-fast germanium photodiode with 3-dB bandwidth of 265 GHz

Correction to: Nature Photonics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41566-021-00893-w, published online 18 November 2021. In the version of article initially published, there were errors in the caption to Fig. 1. In the text now reading "d, Finally, an (undoped) germanium fin is realized"¦" caption letter d has been included. In the text now reading "e, Cross-sectional image, obtained by STEM, of a germanium photodiode (termed Ge100_10) that features in situ-doped (different colours for p- and n-doping) silicon contact regions (f) and an EDX image of the same device," caption letter f replaces the original letter "e."
Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
Kimidinomycin, a new antibiotic against Mycobacterium avium complex, produced by Streptomyces sp. KKTA-0263

During our screening for antibiotics against Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) with a mass spectrometry network-based indexing approach, a new compound named kimidinomycin was isolated from the culture broth of Streptomyces sp. KKTA-0263 by solvent extraction, HP20 column chromatography, and preparative HPLC. From the structural elucidation, the compound possesses a 38-membered macrolide structure with an N-methylguanidyl group at the terminal side chain. The compound exhibited antimycobacterial activity against M. avium, M. intracellulare, M. smegmatis, and M. bovis BCG with respective MIC values of 12.5, 0.78, 12.5, and 25.0"‰Âµg"‰mlâˆ’1.
Glial cells star in autism-linked gene expression analysis

Many of the genes linked to autism are active in the brain’s glial cells, according to a new study of gene expression, and two are active predominantly in glia rather than neurons. The results hint that some subtypes of autism affect only glia and add to the evidence that...
Research and resource needs for understanding host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines during aging

On 16 and 17 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Aging convened a virtual workshop to discuss developments in SARS-CoV-2 research pertaining to immune responses in older adults, COVID-19 vaccines in both aged animals and older individuals, and to gain some perspective on the critical knowledge gaps that need addressing to establish scientific priorities for future research studies.
Scientists from historically excluded groups face a hostile obstacle course

Inclusive and equitable geoscience requires identification and removal of structural barriers to participation. Replacing the leaky pipeline metaphor with that of a hostile obstacle course demands that those with power take the lead. You have full access to this article via your institution. Geoscience remains one of the least diverse...
Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
Riemannian geometry of resonant optical responses

The geometry of quantum states is well established as a basis for understanding the response of electronic systems to static electromagnetic fields, as exemplified by the theory of the quantum and anomalous Hall effects. However, it has been challenging to relate quantum geometry to resonant optical responses. The main obstacle is that optical transitions involve a pair of states, whereas existing geometrical properties are defined for a single state. As a result, a concrete geometric understanding of optical responses has so far been limited to two-level systems, where the Hilbert space is completely determined by a single state and its orthogonal complement. Here, we construct a general theory of Riemannian geometry for resonant optical processes by identifying transition dipole moment matrix elements as tangent vectors. This theory applies to arbitrarily high-order responses, suggesting that optical responses can generally be thought of as manifestations of the Riemannian geometry of quantum states. We use our theory to show that third-order photovoltaic Hall effects are related to the Riemann curvature tensor and demonstrate an experimentally accessible regime where they dominate the response.
SARS-CoV-2 specific cellular response following COVID-19 vaccination in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Chatzikonstantinou et al. [1] conducted a large follow-up analysis of COVID-19 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and confirmed a high mortality rate, especially in patients with older age, comorbidity and previous CLL-treatment. The results emphasize the importance of prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 by vaccination, especially in patients with hematological malignancies. The COVID-19 vaccine-induced immunity is mediated by the interaction of both, humoral and cellular components [2, 3]. While several studies have confirmed low humoral immunogenicity in CLL patients [4,5,6,7], very few describe cellular responses to determine immunogenicity and report reduced T cell response [8]. In this prospective cohort study, we hence investigated cellular immunogenicity and the interplay with humoral immunogenicity following COVID-19 vaccination in SLL/CLL patients as compared with healthy controls (HC).
