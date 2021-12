The body of a 34-year-old woman who went missing after a night out with friends has been found and her boyfriend was charged with the murder. Kathleen Moore’s body was located in the woods of New Port Richey on Tuesday one day after police arrested her boyfriend in connection with her missing person’s case, WTSP reports. Collin Knapp, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case. Knapp and Moore spent the last five years in an on-and-off relationship, Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

