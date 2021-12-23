ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Molecular mimicry of NF-ÎºB by vaccinia virus protein enables selective inhibition of antiviral responses

By Jonas D. Albarnaz
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfection of mammalian cells with viruses activates NF-ÎºB to induce the expression of cytokines and chemokines and initiate an antiviral response. Here, we show that a vaccinia virus protein mimics the transactivation domain of the p65 subunit of NF-ÎºB to inhibit selectively the expression of NF-ÎºB-regulated genes. Using co-immunoprecipitation assays, we...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Lupeol protects against cardiac hypertrophy via TLR4-PI3K-Akt-NF-ÎºB pathways

Inflammation and apoptosis are main pathological processes that lead to the development of cardiac hypertrophy. Lupeol, a natural triterpenoid, has shown anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic activities as well as potential protective effects on cardiovascular diseases. In this study we investigated whether lupeol attenuated cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis induced by pressure overload in vivo and in vitro, and explored the underlying mechanisms. Cardiac hypertrophy was induced in mice by transverse aortic constriction (TAC) surgery, and in neonatal rat cardiomyocytes (NRCMs) by stimulation with phenylephrine (PE) in vitro. We showed that administration of lupeol (50"‰mg"‰Â·kg-1Â·"‰d-1, i.g., for 4 weeks) prevented the morphological changes and cardiac dysfunction and remodeling in TAC mice, and treatment with lupeol (50"‰Î¼g/mL) significantly attenuated the hypertrophy of PE-stimulated NRCMs, and blunted the upregulated hypertrophic markers ANP, BNP, and Î²-MHC. Furthermore, lupeol treatment attenuated the apoptotic and inflammatory responses in the heart tissue. We revealed that lupeol attenuated the inflammatory responses including the reduction of inflammatory cytokines and inhibition of NF-ÎºB p65 nuclear translocation, which was mediated by the TLR4-PI3K-Akt signaling. Administration of a PI3K/Akt agonist 740 Y-P reversed the protective effects of lupeol in TAC mice as well as in PE-stimulated NRCMs. Moreover, pre-treatment with a TLR4 agonist RS 09 abolished the protective effects of lupeol and restored the inhibition of PI3K-Akt-NF-ÎºB signaling by lupeolÂ in PE-stimulated NRCMs. Collectively, our results demonstrate that the lupeol protects against cardiac hypertrophy via anti-inflammatory mechanisms, which results from inhibiting the TLR4-PI3K-Akt-NF-ÎºB signaling.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Increased motor cortex inhibition as a marker of compensation to chronic pain in knee osteoarthritis

This study aims to investigate the associative and multivariate relationship between different sociodemographic and clinical variables with cortical excitability as indexed by transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) markers in subjects with chronic pain caused by knee osteoarthritis (OA). This was a cross-sectional study. Sociodemographic and clinical data were extracted from 107 knee OA subjects. To identify associated factors, we performed independent univariate and multivariate regression models per TMS markers: motor threshold (MT), motor evoked potential (MEP), short intracortical inhibition (SICI), intracortical facilitation (ICF), and cortical silent period (CSP). In our multivariate models, the two markers of intracortical inhibition, SICI and CSP, had a similar signature. SICI was associated with age (Î²: 0.01), WOMAC pain (Î²: 0.023), OA severity (as indexed by Kellgren"“Lawrence Classification) (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.07), and anxiety (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.015). Similarly, CSP was associated with age (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.929), OA severity (Î²: 6.755), and cognition (as indexed by the Montreal Cognitive Assessment) (Î²: âˆ’Â 2.106). ICF and MT showed distinct signatures from SICI and CSP. ICF was associated with pain measured through the Visual Analogue Scale (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.094) and WOMAC (Î²: 0.062), and anxiety (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.039). Likewise, MT was associated with WOMAC (Î²: 1.029) and VAS (Î²: âˆ’Â 2.003) pain scales, anxiety (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.813), and age (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.306). These associations showed the fundamental role of intracortical inhibition as a marker of adaptation to chronic pain. Subjects with higher intracortical inhibition (likely subjects with more compensation) are younger, have greater cartilage degeneration (as seen by radiographic severity), and have less pain in WOMAC scale. While it does seem that ICF and MT may indicate a more acute marker of adaptation, such as that higher ICF and MT in the motor cortex is associated with lesser pain and anxiety.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Protein phosphatase 2A inactivation induces microsatellite instability, neoantigen production and immune response

Microsatellite-instable (MSI), a predictive biomarker for immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) response, is caused by mismatch repair deficiency (MMRd) that occurs through genetic or epigenetic silencing of MMR genes. Here, we report a mechanism of MMRd and demonstrate that protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) deletion or inactivation converts cold microsatellite-stable (MSS) into MSI tumours through two orthogonal pathways: (i) by increasing retinoblastoma protein phosphorylation that leads to E2F and DNMT3A/3B expression with subsequent DNA methylation, and (ii) by increasing histone deacetylase (HDAC)2 phosphorylation that subsequently decreases H3K9ac levels and histone acetylation, which induces epigenetic silencing of MLH1. In mouse models of MSS and MSI colorectal cancers, triple-negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer, PP2A inhibition triggers neoantigen production, cytotoxic T cell infiltration and ICB sensitization. Human cancer cell lines and tissue array effectively confirm these signaling pathways. These data indicate the dual involvement of PP2A inactivation in silencing MLH1 and inducing MSI.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Activation of the unfolded protein response promotes axonal regeneration after peripheral nerve injury

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21709, published online 24 February 2016. The original version of this Article contains errors in the microscopy images in FigureÂ 6, where parts of the image for "Uninjured/ XP1Nes-/-" in panel A was used in error to create the images for "Uninjured / Non-Tg" and "Uninjured / Tg XBPS1s" in panel B.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The distinct effects of P18 overexpression on different stages of hematopoiesis involve TGF-Î² and NF-ÎºB signaling

Deficiency of P18 can significantly improve the self-renewal potential of hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) and the success of long-term engraftment. However, the effects of P18 overexpression, which is involved in the inhibitory effects of RUNX1b at the early stage of hematopoiesis, have not been examined in detail. In this study, we established inducible P18/hESC lines and monitored the effects of P18 overexpression on hematopoietic differentiation. Induction of P18 from day 0 (D0) dramatically decreased production of CD34highCD43âˆ’ cells and derivative populations, but not that of CD34lowCD43âˆ’ cells, changed the cell cycle status and apoptosis of KDR+ cells and downregulated the key hematopoietic genes at D4, which might cause the severe blockage of hematopoietic differentiation at the early stage. By contrast, induction of P18 from D10 dramatically increased production of classic hematopoietic populations and changed the cell cycle status and apoptosis of CD45+ cells at D14. These effects can be counteracted by inhibition of TGF-Î² or NF-ÎºB signaling respectively. This is the first evidence that P18 promotes hematopoiesis, a rare property among cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors (CKIs).
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Siponimod Inhibits the Formation of Meningeal Ectopic Lymphoid Tissue in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis

Methods A murine spontaneous chronic experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) model, featuring meningeal inflammatory infiltrates resembling those in MS, was used. To prevent or treat EAE, siponimod was administered daily starting either before EAE onset or at peak of disease. The extent and cellular composition of mELT, the spinal cord parenchyma, and the spleen was assessed by histology and immunohistochemistry.
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Molecular Testing in Early and Advanced NSCLC

Solange Peters, MD, PhD: In looking at the EGFR [epidermal growth factor receptor] mutation testing, which was the first oncogene corresponding with this definition of oncogene addiction of driver. the testing algorithm is quite clear in the fact that it defines an EGFR mutation to be looked for in all patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, which is not of squamous histological subtype. The squamous histological subtype has to be firmly defined to prevent the pathologist to look for EGFR mutation. All metastatic patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer metastatic disease should be tested. This is usually done today by NGS [next-generation sequencing] in many countries, but still in Europe, only half to 60% of patients receive NGS testing. For the other patients, it can be targeted panels or even on EGFR that is analyzed. The main point of discussion today is to know how to implement testing beyond the metastatic setting. How or when should we implement EGFR testing when it is about the curated intent scenario and early disease. The data from the ADAURA trial, and provided that the institutions consent to consider osimertinib [Tagrisso] as an adjuvant treatment, can be analyzed. The main bottleneck is the reimbursement most of the time, thereafter the centers have to get organized to test for EGFR mutation in early disease. This is far from being implemented everywhere. In my institution, we have a reflex testing, which requires all patients coming with a non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer to be tested by NGS. This points out genes for all the drivers which may be recognized, as well as for PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1]. This is respective of the state of disease, and the pathologist is blinded to the stage when testing. I know this is not the case everywhere. There are places and countries where the reimbursement of testing is only covered by metastatic disease and there are real efforts to establish testing in early stage. Testing may be at the time of surgery to check all patients who might receive adjuvant osimertinib, would be tested for EGFR mutation. This is only if they are reimbursed and accessible. That’s really a new challenge.
CANCER
Nature.com

Research and resource needs for understanding host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines during aging

On 16 and 17 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Aging convened a virtual workshop to discuss developments in SARS-CoV-2 research pertaining to immune responses in older adults, COVID-19 vaccines in both aged animals and older individuals, and to gain some perspective on the critical knowledge gaps that need addressing to establish scientific priorities for future research studies.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms and modulation of sepsis-induced immune dysfunction in children

Immunologic responses during sepsis vary significantly among patients and evolve over the course of illness. Sepsis has a direct impact on the immune system due to adverse alteration of the production, maturation, function, and apoptosis of immune cells. Dysregulation in both the innate and adaptive immune responses during sepsis leads to a range of phenotypes consisting of both hyperinflammation and immunosuppression that can result in immunoparalysis. In this review, we discuss components of immune dysregulation in sepsis, biomarkers and functional immune assays to aid in immunophenotyping patients, and evolving immunomodulatory therapies. Important research gaps for the future include: (1) Defining how age, host factors including prior exposures, and genetics impact the trajectory of sepsis in children, (2) Developing tools for rapid assessment of immune function in sepsis, and (3) Assessing how evolving pediatric sepsis endotypes respond differently to immunomodulation. Although multiple promising immunomodulatory agents exist or are in development, access to rapid immunophenotyping will be needed to identify which children are most likely to benefit from which therapy. Advancements in the ability to perform multidimensional endotyping will be key to developing a personalized approach to children with sepsis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Kimidinomycin, a new antibiotic against Mycobacterium avium complex, produced by Streptomyces sp. KKTA-0263

During our screening for antibiotics against Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) with a mass spectrometry network-based indexing approach, a new compound named kimidinomycin was isolated from the culture broth of Streptomyces sp. KKTA-0263 by solvent extraction, HP20 column chromatography, and preparative HPLC. From the structural elucidation, the compound possesses a 38-membered macrolide structure with an N-methylguanidyl group at the terminal side chain. The compound exhibited antimycobacterial activity against M. avium, M. intracellulare, M. smegmatis, and M. bovis BCG with respective MIC values of 12.5, 0.78, 12.5, and 25.0"‰Âµg"‰mlâˆ’1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of pneumococcal conjugate vaccination on hospitalized childhood pneumonia in Taiwan

A national 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) catch-up program among children aged 2"“5 years in 2013, before routine infant immunization in 2015, successfully reduced serotype 19A-related invasive pneumococcal diseases in Taiwan. We aimed to investigate its impact on hospitalized childhood pneumonia. Methods. We analyzed the National Health Insurance Research...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Locus-specific induction of gene expression from heterochromatin loci during cellular senescence

Senescence is a fate-determined state, accompanied by reorganization of heterochromatin. Although lineage-appropriate genes can be temporarily repressed through facultative heterochromatin, stable silencing of lineage-inappropriate genes often involves the constitutive heterochromatic mark, histone H3 lysine 9 trimethylation (H3K9me3). The fate of these heterochromatic genes during senescence is unclear. In the present study, we show that a small number of lineage-inappropriate genes, exemplified by the LCE2 skin genes, are derepressed during senescence from H3K9me3 regions in fibroblasts. DNA FISH experiments reveal that these gene loci, which are condensed at the nuclear periphery in proliferative cells, are decompacted during senescence. Decompaction of the locus is not sufficient for LCE2 expression, which requires p53 and C/EBPÎ² signaling. NLRP3, which is predominantly expressed in macrophages from an open topologically associated domain (TAD), is also derepressed in senescent fibroblasts due to the local disruption of the H3K9me3-rich TAD that contains it. NLRP3 has been implicated in the amplification of inflammatory cytokine signaling in senescence and aging, highlighting the functional relevance of gene induction from 'permissive' H3K9me3 regions in senescent cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ESKAPE velocity: total synthesis platforms promise to increase the pace and diversity of antibiotic development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Iboxamycin (IBX) is a new oxepanoprolinamide antibiotic based on clindamycin. Crystal structures of IBX in complex with bacterial ribosomes uncover the structural mechanism of its activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens and reveal key interactions with tRNAs and 23S rRNA, including resistance-conferring rRNA methylations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vibrational disorder and densification-induced homogenization of local elasticity in silicate glasses

We report the effect of structural compaction on the statistics of elastic disorder in a silicate glass, using heterogeneous elasticity theory with the coherent potential approximation (HET-CPA) and a log-normal distribution of the spatial fluctuations of the shear modulus. The object of our study, a soda lime magnesia silicate glass, is compacted by hot-compression up to 2 GPa (corresponding to a permanent densification of"‰~"‰5%). Using THz vibrational spectroscopic data and bulk mechanical properties as inputs, HET-CPA evaluates the degree of disorder in terms of the length-scale of elastic fluctuations and the non-affine part of the shear modulus. Permanent densification decreases the extent of non-affine elasticity, resulting in a more homogeneous distribution of strain energy, while also decreasing the correlation length of elastic heterogeneity. Complementary 29Si magic angle spinning NMR spectroscopic data provide a short-range rationale for the effect of compression on glass structure in terms of a narrowing of the Si"“O"“Si bond-angle and the Si"“Si distance.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction: Lithium enhances the antitumour effect of temozolomide against TP53 wild-type glioblastoma cells via NFAT1/FasL signaling

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Figures 2G and 6C were incorrectly presented. In Fig. 2G, the cytoplasmic protein blot of Hsp90 as loading control was incorrectly used. The authors misused the total protein blot of Hsp90 in Fig. 2E. This mistake occurred during the assembly of Fig. 2G. In Fig. 6C, on the left, the representative images of TUNEL assay were incorrectly used. The mistake occurred during preparing the left panel of Fig. 6C, the authors used pictures from a wrong data fold. This correction does not change the results or conclusion of this study. The authors apologize for the mistake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HELQ is a dual-function DSB repair enzyme modulated by RPA and RAD51

DNA double-stranded breaks (DSBs) are deleterious lesions, and their incorrect repair can drive cancer development1. HELQ is a superfamily 2 helicase with 3"² to 5"² polarity, and its disruption in mice confers germ cells loss, infertility and increased predisposition to ovarian and pituitary tumours2,3,4. At the cellular level, defects in HELQ result in hypersensitivity to cisplatin and mitomycin C, and persistence of RAD51 foci after DNA damage3,5. Notably, HELQ binds to RPA and the RAD51-paralogue BCDX2 complex, but the relevance of these interactions and how HELQ functions in DSB repair remains unclear3,5,6. Here we show that HELQ helicase activity and a previously unappreciated DNA strand annealing function are differentially regulated by RPA and RAD51. Using biochemistry analyses and single-molecule imaging, we establish that RAD51 forms a complex with and strongly stimulates HELQ as it translocates during DNA unwinding. By contrast, RPA inhibits DNA unwinding by HELQ but strongly stimulates DNA strand annealing. Mechanistically, we show that HELQ possesses an intrinsic ability to capture RPA-bound DNA strands and then displace RPA to facilitate annealing of complementary sequences. Finally, we show that HELQ deficiency in cells compromises single-strand annealing and microhomology-mediated end-joining pathways and leads to bias towards long-tract gene conversion tracts during homologous recombination. Thus, our results implicate HELQ in multiple arms of DSB repair through co-factor-dependent modulation of intrinsic translocase and DNA strand annealing activities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural mechanism for the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM double hexamers by the Dbf4-dependent kinase

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Loading of the eukaryotic replicative helicase onto replication origins involves two MCM hexamers forming a double hexamer (DH) around duplex DNA. During S"‰phase, helicase activation requires MCM phosphorylation by Dbf4-dependent kinase (DDK), comprising Cdc7 and Dbf4. DDK selectively phosphorylates loaded DHs, but how such fidelity is achieved is unknown. Here, we determine the cryogenic electron microscopy structure of Saccharomyces cerevisiae DDK in the act of phosphorylating a DH. DDK docks onto one MCM ring and phosphorylates the opposed ring. Truncation of the Dbf4 docking domain abrogates DH phosphorylation, yet Cdc7 kinase activity is unaffected. Late origin firing is blocked in response to DNA damage via Dbf4 phosphorylation by the Rad53 checkpoint kinase. DDK phosphorylation by Rad53 impairs DH phosphorylation by blockage of DDK binding to DHs, and also interferes with the Cdc7 active site. Our results explain the structural basis and regulation of the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM DHs, which supports bidirectional replication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 specific cellular response following COVID-19 vaccination in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Chatzikonstantinou et al. [1] conducted a large follow-up analysis of COVID-19 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and confirmed a high mortality rate, especially in patients with older age, comorbidity and previous CLL-treatment. The results emphasize the importance of prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 by vaccination, especially in patients with hematological malignancies. The COVID-19 vaccine-induced immunity is mediated by the interaction of both, humoral and cellular components [2, 3]. While several studies have confirmed low humoral immunogenicity in CLL patients [4,5,6,7], very few describe cellular responses to determine immunogenicity and report reduced T cell response [8]. In this prospective cohort study, we hence investigated cellular immunogenicity and the interplay with humoral immunogenicity following COVID-19 vaccination in SLL/CLL patients as compared with healthy controls (HC).
PUBLIC HEALTH

