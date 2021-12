While the anglers on Deadliest Catch are no doubt daring, the camera crews deserve a bit of credit, too, for bearing the Bering Sea. During every storm that the deckhands have to endure, the cameramen are right there next to them, catching every second of the action. Captain of the Northwestern, Sig Hansen, has even praised these individuals for their commitment to their jobs. In fact, the Deadliest Catch star even shared that much of the time, the crews have to repair their cameras and equipment because it can’t withstand the cold.

