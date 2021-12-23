This shiny new capsule hotel has just landed in the Spanish desert

As a kid who grew up in Canada, I remember very vividly going on weekend getaways with my mother and brother and staying in little shacks in the wilderness. We would spend the day hiking, fishing, biking, or just exploring. Winter, spring, or fall, Canadian nature sometimes presents some really harsh conditions. This is when we would anticipate the most going back to our little shack to warm up with a hot chocolate. It didn’t matter that the huts were often without electricity—they would still be the place where we would regroup and enjoy each other's company, recapping and reliving all the things we did and saw.

