Scotland’s GDP rose by 0.2% in October, official statistics have shown, as the Finance Secretary warned of the impact of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 on the economy.The new figures, released on Wednesday, show Scotland’s economic output was 0.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels.But Kate Forbes stressed the importance of support announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, which pledged £375 million to support businesses affected by new restrictions designed to curb the spread of the new variant.Some £200 million of the funding was pledged from the current Scottish Government budget, with other plans due to be slowed down...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO