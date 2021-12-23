Landslide Closes River Road South to Traffic

​​En español

LANDSLIDE UPDATE, 4:30 PM:

Due to continued safety concerns, it is estimated that River Road could remain closed for approximately 7-10 days. The small section of hillside is still unstable and could pose a substantial safety risk to anyone on the road below. With snow and freezing temperatures expected in the Salem area beginning Christmas Day and into next week, clean up of the rockslide along River Road S may not be safe until weather conditions improve.

Continued maintenance of detour routes around River Road S. will be a priority during the weekend and until repairs can safely be made.

LANDSLIDE UPDATE, 10:33 AM:

It isn't safe yet to fully assess the situation or the amount of debris currently closing River Road South. Expect River Road South, between Owens Street SE and Minto Island Road SE to be closed for several days. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will be able to provide a better assessment and estimate on duration of clean-up.

LANDSLIDE UPDATE, 8:30 AM

River Road South in Salem between Owens Street SE and Minto Island Road SE is closed to all traffic due to a landslide. This closure will remain in effect while cleanup and geotechnical assessment activities are taking place. Detour route is Croisan Creek Road S.

At about 2:30 this morning (Thursday, Dec. 23) a significant landslide occurred on River Road South between Owens Street South and Minto-Brown Island Park Road South.

No injuries have been reported.

The nighttime estimate is that the slide involved 150 cubic yards of material in the catchment area, blocking the northbound lane and into the southbound lane. One of the boulders is about 2 cubic yards in size. The slide is still moving and material continues to move. Once the area has stabilized, we will be able to provide a better assessment.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.