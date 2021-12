Glen Instone has been appointed president of the Husqvarna Division within Husqvarna Group. He will continue to serve as the Group CFO until his successor is appointed. "I am very pleased to see Glen become the president of the Husqvarna Division, a role he has been successfully leading since July, combined with his CFO role. His broad experience and knowledge about our company combined with his leadership skills will be of great value to further strengthen and grow the Husqvarna Division” says Henric Andersson, president & CEO Husqvarna Group.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO