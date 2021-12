Green Goblin actor Willem Dafoe has offered some more thoughts on his wild return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The villain spoke to Variety about the big premiere day finally happening. It seems like the entire cast is just relieved for people to finally get a chance to see this movie. For the established star, he got a kick of seeing the Internet debate itself into shambles. People have been wondering where this installment will leave Peter Parker for ages now. In No Way Home, they will finally have their answer at long last. Now, that doesn't mean the Green Goblin star was going to let the cat out of the bag. Most audiences will have to wait until later this week to decide for themselves. But, there's no doubt that all of the multiversal villains will have a big role to play in the biggest Spider-Man adventure yet.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO