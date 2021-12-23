ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Bryan Posts 'Pranksmas' Videos From Fans & The Jokes Are Amazing

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Caroline Bryan has been sharing her family’s best 2021 “12 Days of Pranksmas” reels, and the hilarious holiday tradition has inspired others to get in on the fun.

On the 11th day of Pranksmas, Caroline took to Instagram with a reel of the best “Fan Pranks!!” She captioned the latest post: “Congrats to the winners! So many funny submissions this year!” The montage is packed with people freaking out their families and friends, and the reactions are perfect. The latest reel had everyone gushing “I loved it, it's a lot of fun,” and “I’m sad this is almost over, I look forward to it every year!!” See the funniest fan pranks of 2021 here :

Luke Bryan is an award-winning country artist — and a known prankster. So, it’s fitting that the whole family gets in on the “12 Days of Pranksmas” tradition, posting their highly-anticipated holiday hijinks on social media. Caroline has aimed to “ add a little dazzle dazzle to your day ” with the pranks, which she apparently started “plotting” back in August. Caroline kicked off Pranksmas 2021 by playing a joke on LeClaire Bryan , and shared an entire reel of jokes on her mother-in-law to mark “PRANKSMAS DAY 9.” Other popular jokes throughout the season include car screeches and air horn sounds, bathing suits that dissolve in water and other unique ideas for a hilarious holiday season.

