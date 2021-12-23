ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Christmas: Storm In Several States Could Bring Up To 10 Feet Of Snow

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Several parts of the United States are expected to be hit by a winter storm, which could lead to a rare white Christmas in various regions.

The National Weather Service confirmed the storm is expected to hit regions close in proximity to sea level, such as Oregon and Washington states, while the central Sierra Nevada Mountains could get up to 10 feet of snow, NBC News reports.

Other residents in the Sierra Nevada area are expected to get between five to eight feet of snow and have been advised to avoid traveling during the next few days due to hazardous conditions.

“A series of Pacific storms will bring periods of heavy low elevation rain and heavy mountain snow to the Western U.S. through the Christmas weekend,” the National Weather Service shared on its verified Twitter account on Wednesday (December 22).

The National Weather Service also issued a warning that flash fooding and debris flows were possible in areas recently burned in the western U.S.

Portland and Seattle are among the cities that are expected to be hit by the storm, but "widespread heavy snow is not expected for Christmas Day."

The northwestern cities are more likely to get snowfall on Saturday evening through Sunday (December 26) night.

"More and more weather models suggest enough cold air and moisture will overlap across the region to produce accumulating snow to near or at the valley floor beginning Saturday night and continuing into Monday," the National Weather Service tweeted.

Additionally, NWS reports more "rounds of snow are probable next week."

