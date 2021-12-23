ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uCbL_0dUd5Gw900

(NEXSTAR) — A California woman who assaulted a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in May is facing a possible sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Vyvianna M. Quinonez, 28, pleaded guilty to a charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants in a federal court on Wednesday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Brawls, unruly passengers and COVID affect holiday airport travel

On May 23, Quinonez had boarded a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego, but violated FAA regulations by not wearing her mask properly, and by unbuckling her belt and pulling down her tray table during the plane’s final descent. When asked by a flight attendant to comply with the masking and seatbelt policy, and to prepare her tray table for landing, Quinonez pushed the flight attendant.

Both Quinonez and another passenger then began filming the altercation. One of the videos, which was shared online in May, showed Quinonez punching the flight attendant in the face and pulling her hair. A male passenger was then seen placing himself between the two women, reprimanding the passenger while the crew member stood behind him, blood dripping from near her left eye.

The flight attendant later required treatment at a hospital with a bruised, swollen eye, as well as a cut that required three stitches, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Quinonez also chipped three of the flight attendant’s teeth, two of which needed replacing.

“The flight attendant who was assaulted was simply doing her job to ensure the safety of all passengers aboard the plane,” said Randy Grossman, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California. “It’s inexcusable for anyone to use violence on an airplane for any reason, particularly toward a flight attendant who is there to keep all the passengers safe. We are not going to tolerate violence or interference with the flight crew, and we will pursue criminal charges against those who break the law.”

Quinonez’s sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2022.

Southwest Airlines CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate testimony

Following the May 23 incident, Lyn Montgomery, the president of a union representing over 15,000 Southwest flight attendants, issued an open letter to Southwest CEO Gary Kelly , asking him to take steps to better protect the carrier’s crew.

“We ask that you take a strong stance to ensure that unruly passengers are not welcome to travel with us, period, full stop,” she wrote, in part. “Flight Crews must feel safe and supported when reporting to work.”

Montgomery also noted that incidents of in-flight disturbances and violence had reached an “unprecedented” and “intolerable level,” a statement backed up by FAA’s current data on unruly passengers: Since the beginning of 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 5,700 reports of disturbances caused by unruly passengers, over 4,100 of which involved (at least in part) travelers violating COVID-prompted mask requirements.

The rate of disturbances has waned in recent few months, but the frequency of such incidents still remains “too high,” according to the FAA — and much higher than it was in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Delta flight diverted after passenger allegedly assaults flight attendant, air marshal

LOS ANGELES - A Delta flight from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal. The plane made an emergency landing at 7:40 p.m. at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City were the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington of Washington, D.C. He has been charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
cheddar.com

Flight Attendants Call For More Safety and Trainings Amid Disruptive Passengers

According to the FAA, airlines have reported over 5,000 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, with more than 3,600 of those involving people who refused to wear face masks. As a result of all this, airline crews are calling on the federal government to step in to implement protocols to help ensure safety on the ground and while in flight. President of the Association of Flight Attendants- CWA Sara Nelson, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Passenger caught punching flight attendant pleads guilty

A passenger who was caught on camera punching a flight attendant in the face has pleaded guilty to “interfering with a flight attendant”. Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego on 23 May when the violent altercation occurred.As the plane approached its final descent, a member of cabin crew requested that Quinonez stow her tray table, put on her seatbelt and wear her mask correctly, according to a plea agreement, reports CNN.The flight attendant then returned to her own seat.However, she approached Quinonez again after the latter starting filming her using a smartphone.Quinonez...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Prison#Sentencing#Weather#Southwest Airlines#Nexstar#Covid
Complex

California Woman Who Punched Flight Attendant in Face Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face pleaded guilty this week to a felony charge. Vyvianna M. Quinonez, of Sacramento, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to interfering with a Southwest Airlines flight attendant. Per plea agreement admissions cited in a DOJ-shared press release, Quinonez was a passenger on a May 23 flight from Sacramento International Airport to San Diego International Airport. During final descent, she was “not wearing her facemask properly” and had also undone her seat belt and pulled her tray table down. All three of these actions mark federal rules and regulations violations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mediaite.com

Midflight Mayhem: FBI Arrests Woman for Attacking Passengers, Employees on Delta Airlines Flight

A woman was arrested by the FBI for causing a disturbance on a Delta Airlines flight and attacking an older man for having his mask off. The woman, identified as Patricia Cornwall by the Atlanta Police Department, allegedly cause the altercation when she chastised another passenger on the same flight from Tampa to Atlanta. Footage from the incident shows Cornwall profanely telling an older gentleman to mask up, though Cornwall had her own mask down, and the man told her he was eating in his seat.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
104.1 WIKY

Airline passengers can claim if flight brought forward – EU court

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Passengers in Europe are entitled to compensation not only if their flights are delayed but also if they are brought forward by more than an hour, the European Union’s top court ruled on Tuesday. Under EU rules, passengers can claim damages if their flights are...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
Fortune

Airlines cancel more flights as Omicron spreads to pilots and attendants

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is pummeling the airline industry and foiling potential fliers’ plans during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. While the number of air travelers has nearly doubled over last year's pandemic-depressed lows, the highly contagious new variant of the virus has hit pilots and flight attendants, causing staff shortages and subsequent delays and cancellations.
INDUSTRY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy