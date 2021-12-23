Want to Win in Future Competitions? Invest in Data-Driven Decisions Now

The exchange of data between corporations is known as data monetization. It is the process of earning income or creating new revenue streams by utilizing data, which is estimated to support expansion of the global data monetization market. Direct data monetization as well as indirect data monetization is the two forms of data monetization. The sale of raw data is known as direct data monetization. Companies are making income directly from the sale of data in this scenario. Selling a company's analysis, bartering or trading data, and implementing one or more APIs are all examples of direct data monetization. Companies leverage their data to have a quantifiable effect on indirect monetization. Indirect monetization aids businesses in lowering costs, increasing productivity and efficiency, developing new goods or services, and discovering new consumer types or company categories, to name a few benefits.

