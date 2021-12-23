ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to Win in Future Competitions? Invest in Data-Driven Decisions Now

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking of the permanent changes in the hospitality industry, many people will probably agree that demands for “bleisure”/“work-from-anywhere” travel and contactless self-service will continue to grow in the near future. Not everyone, however, realizes that data-driven decisions will become a key driver for growth in the industry, which has already affected...

#Data Driven#Business Intelligence
