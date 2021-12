Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM. We consent to the references to our firm in the Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statement on Form N-1A of Investment Managers Series Trust and to the use of our report dated October 29, 2021 on the financial statements and financial highlights of KL Allocation Fund, a series of the Investment Managers Series Trust. Such financial statements and financial highlights appear in the 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders which are also incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement. We also consent to the references to us in the Prospectus and in the Statement of Additional Information.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO