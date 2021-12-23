ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cow’ Trailer: Andrea Arnold’s Cannes Doc Finally Hits UK Theaters & MUBI In Early 2022

By Charles Barfield
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we pointed out in our Best Documentaries of 2021 list, this year we saw quite a few filmmakers really play with the non-fiction film form in unique, often impactful ways. And it would appear that 2022 is keeping that trend alive with the release of Andrea Arnold’s...

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
First Showing

New US Trailer for Unofficial Celine Dion Biopic 'Aline' Hitting Theaters

"You didn't lose me. Love won, that's all." Roadside Attractions has debuted the official US trailer for the film Aline, also known as Aline Dieu! or Aline: The Voice of Love, this strange "unofficial" biopic of Celine Dion. The film is about the life of famous Canadian singer Celine Dion, but they couldn't use her real name so it's called Aline Dieu instead, which just translates to "Aline God" in French. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier, it's described as "a tribute film and not a caricature film" but I think that's up to everyone who watches to decide. The youngest of a hardworking French-Canadian couple’s 14 children is propelled to global music superstardom in Aline, a fictional musical dramedy freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion, written, directed and starring the two-time César Award winner. It also stars Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vezina, and Pascale Desrochers. This still looks wacky and weird but actually quite endearing.
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Beanie Mania' Doc About the Beanie Babies Hype

"Things got out of control." HBO Max has revealed an official trailer for Beanie Mania, a documentary about the Beanie Babies craze of the 90s. Everyone remembers Beanie Babies, right? Right?!?! I definitely do! I admit I had some of them growing up. From Director Yemisi Brookes is a documentary about Beanie Babies, the stuffed toys on everyone’s minds (and shelves) in the late 90s. Beanie Mania is an illuminating and entertaining exploration of how a children’s toy spawned an unprecedented investment bubble and a frenzy of American greed. I'm glad they identify this as greed, because looking back on it, that's definitely what it was - creating a bunch of hype just to sell more useless toys. Even if they meant something to us at the time, do they mean anything now? I'm glad to see docs asking these kind of questions. And this is a good trailer - I'm hooked. Fatboy Slim's "The Rockafeller Skank" is the perfect song choice for this wild 90s story.
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
Andrea Arnold
flickdirect.com

The King's Man Final Trailer

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, coming to theaters February 2020.
worldofreel.com

Terrence Malick’s ‘The Way of the Wind’ Might Be Ready For Cannes

In 2019, Terrence Malick wrapped up shooting his next movie in Rome, this one was originally titled “The Last Planet” and is now called “The Way of the Wind.”. I emailed a few people this weekend about “The Way of the Wind,” and one in-the-know French producer told me that Cannes Film Festival boss Thierry Fremaux and Malick have been talking privately, since last year, about a potential world premiere on the Croisette this coming May. It, of course, all depends whether Malick has a cut of the film that he is satisfied with by then, he is well-known to stay in the editing room floor for years until he finds the right narrative “form.”
Mic

The trailer for A24's next big hit has arrived.

Beloved movie house A24 has released the tailer for what is sure to be its next big hit, Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film centers “an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.” But the trailer quickly reveals, as Yeoh goes back and forth with a quippy bureaucrat (Jamie Lee Curtis) who might be possessed (aren’t they all), the film is going to focus on far more than just the existential ennui of living under capitalism. As a googly-eyed logo pops up and a staccato score starts to pulse, things start to unravel — literally, as in the fabric of reality — and Yeoh becomes an unlikely heroine.
lwlies.com

The bovine life cycle makes for high drama in the first Cow trailer

Andrea Arnold has already released short films titled Dog and Wasp, both of which turned out to focus on the hardships faced by ordinary humans, their animal namesakes being little more than metaphor. Not so with her latest project and first documentary, the upcoming Cow, the brand new trailer for which we’re delighted to exclusively share with you below.
Flathead Beacon

Horror Movie with Whitefish Ties to Hit Theaters in January

“The Free Fall,” a horror thriller movie and the solo directorial debut from Whitefish native Adam Stilwell, will begin hitting theaters in January and a trailer is available now online. In a statement to the entertainment news website Collider, Stillwell called the movie “a deep dive into the brutal...
theplaylist.net

‘The Northman’ Trailer: Robert Eggers’ Viking Revenge Saga Hits Theaters On April 22

Outside of Ari Aster, nobody does horror cinema better right now than Robert Eggers. So, take notice, horror fans: “The Northman,” Eggers’ latest film since 2019’s “The Lighthouse,” hits theaters next April. The new movie brings a lot of actors from Eggers’ previous two films back for the director’s take on an epic Icelandic legend.
horrorsociety.com

New Trailer for Thriller CONFESSION in Theaters and On Demand this January

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to writer-director David Beton’s action-thriller, CONFESSION. The film, starring Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”, “Fortunate Son”) and Colm Meany (Seberg, “Star Trek : Deep Space Nine”), had its market premiere at EFM earlier this year. Uncork’d will be releasing the film in theaters January 21, 2022 followed by a VOD release Jan 25.
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Reopening Night' Doc About NYC's Public Theater

"We're bringing New York back to the theater!" HBO has released this official trailer for a documentary called Reopening Night, about the return of one of New York City's most beloved theater companies. We missed this trailer when it first dropped, but happy to still feature it anyway. The film follows the cast, crew and staff of the world-famous Public Theater and their obstacles & conversations as they prepare to mount an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Merry Wives" in Central Park this past summer. They face a roller coaster ride of hurdles returning to the stage in the midst of an ongoing pandemic by staging a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's play that celebrates Black joy and artistry. This doc goes hand-in-hand with the other doc from this year about the re-opening of Broadway after the pandemic, called On Broadway. I wish I could've gone to this show! Always love a good behind-the-scenes look. "Welcome back to Shakespeare in the Park!"
theplaylist.net

‘Drive My Car,’ ‘Flee,’ ‘A Hero’ Make Oscars 2022 International Film Shortlist

If you want to get in the International Film Oscar race get your ass to the Cannes Film Festival. This year, eight titles that made the 15 films cut debuted on la Croisette including Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s NYFCC and LAFCA Best Film winner, “Drive My Car.” This year’s Palme d’Or winner and the French submission, “Titane,” was snubbed. In hindsight, “Petite Maman” or “Happening,” both worthy submissions, would have been the better choice.
thefilmstage.com

MUBI Unveils January 2022 Lineup

MUBI is kicking off the new year with a selection of our 2021 highlights, including some of which haven’t picked up proper distribution yet. Most notably, their own release, Alexandre Koberidze’s dazzling What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?, will premiere along with a New Voices in Georgian Cinema series. Also arriving is Salomé Jashi’s Taming the Garden, Ana Katz’s The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet, Alex Camilleri’s Luzzu, and Nino Martínez Sosa’s Liborio.
AOL Corp

As "Spider-Man" hits theaters, there's "no way" to avoid spoilers

Swinging into theaters Friday is Sony's blockbuster movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in which Tom Holland reprises his role as the title character. But this time around, the web-spinning superhero seems to be facing battles on and off the screen. It began with COVID-related delays. The film was originally slated to hit theaters on July 16, but the pandemic forced that release date back five months. The extended hiatus seems only to have increased fans' excitement.
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Charli XCX: Alone Together' Doc About the Singer

"It's just you, alone, with your issues." Greenwich Ent. has revealed a trailer for music documentary Charli XCX: Alone Together, which originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. This was made by the English singer known as "Charlie XCX" (real name: Charlotte Emma Aitchison), after she went into lockdown at the start of the pandemic in 2020. "Charli XCX, a pop star in quarantine embarks on a whirlwind journey making an album in 40 days that tests her creative and emotional limits and unites a global community of vulnerable LGBTQ+ fans." It follows the 5 week process of making the album 'how i’m feeling now'. From one review: "All these individual stories add up to one big reminder of music's healing power… 'We are all, in some way, going through exactly the same thing. In a time where we were forced to be apart, we felt connected in ways we never have before.' Alone, then, but also together." A good message to share. Not sure if this will be exciting for anyone that isn't already a Charli fan, but it's worth a look anyway.
