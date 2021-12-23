ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Boise State Pulls Away in Final 2 Minutes, Beats WSU 58-52

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Abu Kigab scored 19 points and Boise State pulled away in the final two minutes to beat Washington...

South Carolina, Stanford still Nos. 1-2 in Women’s AP Top 25

A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice. The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Baylor Stays No. 1 in AP Top 25, Michigan State Up to No. 10

Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee. The top five remained the same from last week — with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor. Arizona dropped three spots to No. 9 and the Vols moved up five spots to No. 14. No. 10 Michigan State moved into the top 10 for the first time since Week 5 of last season after being unranked in the preseason poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
No. 1 Alabama Without OC and No. 4 Cincy Arrive for CFP Semi

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama and Cincinnati have arrived in North Texas for their playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide were without offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien or offensive line coach Doug Marrone. Coach Nick Saban expects both coaches to join the team before Friday's game O'Brien and Marrone tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and were isolating with mild symptoms. Saban says the coaches are doing well and will participate in meetings and practice via Zoom until they arrive closer to the game. Saban says there are no known COVID-19 issues among players.
ARLINGTON, TX
COVIS Sacks Fenway and Military Bowl

BOSTON (AP) — The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl have been canceled due to the pandemic as coronavirus outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced them to call off their postseason plans. The Fenway Bowl scheduled for Wednesday at the home of the Boston Red Sox was to pit the Cavaliers against SMU. The Military Bowl scheduled for Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium between Boston College and East Carolina was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests involving the Eagles. It’s the second year in a row that the pandemic has spoiled bowl bids for Boston College and SMU.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks’ Last-place Finish a Lock After 25-24 Loss to Bears

SEATTLE (AP) — After the final kneel down, the few remaining snowballs being tossed from the stands were no longer only directed toward officials or the opponent. There were at least some being flung toward the home sideline and tunnel as the Seattle Seahawks left the field. What was already a lost season for the Seahawks hit a new low, blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead in a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears that eliminated Seattle from playoff contention in the NFC. Seattle will finish in last place in the NFC West for the first time since moving to the NFC in 2002. The last time the Seahawks finished last in their division was the AFC West in 1996.
NFL
Bears get Late Magic From Nick Foles to Top Seahawks 25-24

SEATTLE (AP) — Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles with a minute left, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24. Making his first start since last season, Foles led the Bears 80 yards in the closing minutes. He capped the drive with his toss to Graham, who spent three seasons with the Seahawks. On the 2-point attempt, Foles threw late, but Byrd got his knee down in the back of the end zone. Seattle fell to 5-10 and was eliminated from playoff contention. The Bears ended a three-game skid.
NFL
NHL Brings Back Taxi Squads in Effort to Keep Season Going

The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from the minors if COVID-19 absences would cause anyone to play without a full lineup. The taxi squad is set to be in effect until at least the All-Star break in early February. The league also postponed three additional games — Columbus at Chicago on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh at Toronto, and Boston at Ottawa on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, several players and coaches went into COVID-19 protocol Sunday as teams returned to their facilities.
SPORTS
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

