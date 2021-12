Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today that on Friday, December 17th, it appointed Carmen R. Bauza, 59, to the Company’s Board of Directors. She will serve as a director until the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, at which time she will stand for re-election. With her appointment, the size of the Company’s Board of Directors is seven members. Ms. Bauza is currently on the board of managers for privately-owned retailer Claire’s Stores Inc.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO