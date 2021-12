Consider the crucial series of events that a single plant – genetically programmed to bloom – must engage in during its ever-so-brief time on this earth. It emerges from the soil and tangos with the sun for days, weeks, and sometimes even months on end so that it may fulfill its earthly destiny – to entice pollinators with splashy jubilation. That life-affirming, come hither master plan ensures species perpetuation while at the same time it also triggers inevitable expiration. Caroline Gaudreault explains that the floral-orbed beings in her paintings – inspired by Día de los Muertos imagery – bloom with vitality and yet they still remind the beholder “that every living being must die one day, whether they are aware of it or not.”

