Carmen Harra tells us why relationships can be difficult around the Holidays | Your Day

This winter holiday season many people are taking the opportunity to gather, be with loved ones and share a meal together. Food is a huge part of these holidays, and a single dish can bring to mind cherished memories of holidays past and of those we love. This year, NPR's All Things Considered wants to hear about your must-have holiday dish, you know the one you make every year and have for so long that it's become a staple. We also want to hear why you love it and what you would say to someone who hasn't tried it in at attempt to get them to do so.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO