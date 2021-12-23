GALLERY: The Outreach Center delivers Christmas

December 15, 2021 - Pineywoods Outreach Center celebrated its re-opening on Saturday, December 11th with community members, the Chamber of Commerce, and families. Brenda Carrillo spoke praises and blessings for the center being open once again, "Welcome to the grand re-opening of the Pineywoods Outreach Center!" She gave thanks for all who have given so much to make the opening of the facility possible. Thanks were extended to Bishop W.C. Martin and First Lady Donna, Pastor Alvin and Vanessa Davis, Joe Knittig from the Global Orphan Project and who came all the way from Kansas to the re-opening, Rebekah Weigel who is also with the Global Orphan Project, and all the volunteers.

CENTER, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO