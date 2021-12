Can we fast-forward to the spring? Nike already has that season planned out with its footwear, and as part of the Sportswear division’s in-line offering, there will be a lot of pastels and muted tones to fit the color aesthetic of the times. Although less straightforward than the Air Sprung collection, which sees classic retros crawling with adorable bugs, this Air Huarache just takes on a fairly standard spring look with dusty sage green, an equally muted-down pink, and even a standard pink shade on the outsole. Light creams cover the mesh toe and neoprene underlay, while a tinted midsole finishes off a vibe that can only be described as soothing.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO