Auburn, CA

Plane crashes on roof of house while homeowners are inside

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jose Fabian
 4 days ago

AUBURN, California ( KTXL ) – The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday. The pilot, however, is being treated at a hospital, though the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the city of Auburn around 3 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

Photos of the scene show the aircraft’s wreckage plane wreckage draped over the home’s roof , surrounded by downed branches.

A photo of the scene at Miracle Drive appears to to show wreckage on top of a home. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

Officials with Cal Fire rendered medical aid to the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, at the scene of the crash before the injured individual was transported to a hospital.

“Fortunately, the [homeowners] who were inside at the time were uninjured,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter .

Deputies on Wednesday afternoon said they were remaining at the scene, which was a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport, until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board arrived to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

WATCH: Several hurt after “Major industrial accident” near Houston, sheriffs say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KXAN) – Four people were treated for injuries after a fire and possible explosion Thursday in Baytown, east of Houston. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office called it a “major industrial accident” and people are being asked to avoid the area. ExxonMobil Baytown confirmed the fire started around 1 a.m. at its facility. Officials […]
BAYTOWN, TX
