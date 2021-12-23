If Adrian Klemm is a rising star, why is he going to Oregon?

According to multiple reports, Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, in his first year, is leaving the Steelers to take a similar position with the University of Oregon.

Klemm, who was promoted from within the organization, was highly touted by current and former players who were talking about how he is a rising star who would bring “necessary violence” and instill an aggression in the line.

But after 14 games, into his first year the Steelers seemingly have given up on Klemm, allowing him to talk with Oregon.

“You know what I would’ve said to Adrian Klemm, especially if I still think, especially if I’m of the opinion that a lot of people are, he had nothing to work with . . . what do you want him to do, he’s still a rising star,” said Joe Starkey on the Cook and Joe Show Thursday.

Starkey says if the Steelers believe in Klemm, their answer should’ve been “absolutely not.”

The Steelers offensive line is arguable the most deficient area on the Steelers team and allowing him to talk to Oregon in the first place just further pulled him away from trying to fix the porous O-line.

Klemm will reportedly finish the last three games of the season before moving on with the Ducks.

“Maybe the guy they identified as a rising star line coach, leaving after 14 games, really leaving, going on job interviews in the middle of his offensive line turning into a tire fire is perfectly normal to you,” said Starkey saying maybe he’s the one that lost his mind.

The other possibility is the Steelers have seen enough of Klemm and have given up on him.

If the Steelers truly believe in Klemm they would at least give him another season to try to improve the offensive line that is lacking talent.

Of course with 14 games already played, you’d think you seem some improvement from the line, but it isn’t getting better. In Sunday’s win against the Titans, running back Najee Harris has a season low 18 yards on the ground and all of them were gained after contact.

Maybe Klemm isn’t the rising star the Steelers through he we and maybe the Steelers need to start looking outside of the organization and paying people.