Big Game Bound: Bills-Patriots matchup highlights a make-or-break week 16

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Only three weeks remain in the NFL season, and only one team has officially clinched a playoff spot – the Packers.

Seven more teams can secure berths during week 16 action. The Chiefs, Patriots, Titans, Cowboys and Buccaneers can all win their divisions this weekend, and the Cardinals and Rams can lock up at least a wildcard spot.

This week’s big game is Buffalo at New England. The Patriots win the AFC East with a win, while the Bills can stay alive for the division crown if they pull the upset.

Host Chris Hagan previews the marquee matchup on Big Game Bound with WIVB-TV Buffalo sports director Josh Reed. Plus, we hear from the Titans, Colts and Ravens ahead of critical games with playoff implications and former NFL running back Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

