Chicago, IL

County to match Chicago with indoor vax mandate

By Greg Hinz
Crain's Chicago Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mandate that patrons of bars, restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment venues be fully vaccinated will be extended to suburban Cook County, effective Jan. 3, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced today. The new order is modeled on one issued earlier by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that applies...

