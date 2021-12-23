County to match Chicago with indoor vax mandate

Here are five important Chicago business stories to watch in 2022. COVID-19. The dominant story of 2020 and 2021 will dominate again in 2022. A year ago, newly approved COVID-19 vaccines fueled hopes of a return to economic normalcy by now. Sadly, enough people refused vaccination that new variants emerged, dashing those hopes. With the omicron strain circulating rapidly, fresh uncertainty is confounding business decision-makers. Companies have suspended plans to bring workers back to the office early in January, travel demand has sagged again, and the possibility of new restrictions has started to cloud the economic outlook. Most of the big economic questions facing business in 2022 hinge on the progress of the virus: Will the supply chain bottlenecks squeezing inventories ease? Depends on COVID. Will the labor shortages plaguing companies abate? Depends on COVID. Will the inflation driving up prices and wages cool off? Depends on COVID.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO