What’s Emily’s Big Decision in the Emily in Paris Season 2 Finale? Lily Collins Doesn’t Even Know

Around this time last year, when we all needed a little escapism during our endless lockdown winter, Emily Cooper landed in our lives. And while Emily in Paris may first have appeared on your Netflix feed as a shiny, festive bauble of a show, within a matter of days it became a near-inescapable global phenomenon—sparking endless debates over just how accurately it depicted the expat experience in Paris, in what seems to be one of the most perplexing cases of missing the point in recent memory. When it came to ticking the boxes for escapist binge-watching, lest we forget, Emily in Paris did exactly what it said on the tin and more: offered breathtakingly gorgeous backdrops, impossibly attractive actors, wildly expensive fashion, and plotlines as delightful as they were implausible.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO