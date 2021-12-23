ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Emily’s Big Decision in the Emily in Paris Season 2 Finale? Lily Collins Doesn’t Even Know

By Erica Gonzales
Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of Emily in Paris ends with a big question: Will Emily be in Paris for much longer? The Chicago-bred marketing whiz relocated to the French capital temporarily for work, but after some big upheavals in her professional and romantic life, her future in the city is unclear....

www.elle.com

Hello Magazine

Here's what fans are saying about Emily in Paris season two

After much anticipation, Emily in Paris released brand new episodes on Netflix on Wednesday and fans wasted no time in getting stuck into the second season. The latest offering in the romantic-comedy series sees Lily Collins once again reprise her role as Emily Cooper, a marketing exec from Chicago navigating her new life in the French capital. But what are the fans making of the return of Emily in Paris? Don't worry, we've kept it spoiler free!
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Lily Collins and Ashley Park Put an ‘Emily in Paris’ Twist on TikTok’s Viral Zico Dance Challenge in Pumps, Sandals and More Statement Shoes

To celebrate the season 2 premiere of “Emily in Paris”—which just dropped on Netflix today—Lily Collins and co-star Ashley Park filmed a stylish take on the Zico dance challenge. The challenge involves subjects dancing to Korean rapper Zico’s song “Any Song,” which originated on TikTok. Park and Collins completed the choreography during their time filming “Emily in Paris,” while behind-the-scenes of various shoots dressed as their respective characters Mindy and Emily. The duo wore a range of maximalist outfits crafted by costume designer Patricia Field for the show, featuring a variety of bright colors, bold textures and plenty of sparkle and metallic...
THEATER & DANCE
arcamax.com

Lily Collins likens shooting Emily in Paris to a 'mini vacation'

Lily Collins has likened shooting season two of 'Emily in Paris' to a "mini vacation". The 32-year-old actress reprised the role of Emily Cooper for the second series of the Netflix show, and Lily relished shooting in the spectacular surroundings of St. Tropez. The actress - who is the daughter...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Want to Know More About Emily in Paris's Benoît? Here's More About the Actor, Kevin Dias

Netflix's rom-com-drama Emily in Paris is taking us along for another wild, exhilarating ride filled with confusing love triangles, avant-garde costumes and beauty inspirations, breathtaking locations, and, of course, a couple of new faces to kick the drama up a notch (or two!). Kevin Dias is one of those new faces, stepping into the role of Benoît, a talented musician in a relationship with Mindy (played by Ashley Park), whom he bonds with over their shared love of music.
MUSIC
floydct.com

Lily Collins feels inspired by Emily Cooper's style

Lily Collins feels inspired by her 'Emily in Paris' character. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she's confessed to being inspired by her eye-catching sense of style. She said: "I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off...
PARIS, KY
Elle

Our Favorite Looks From Emily in Paris Season 2—And Where To Get Them

Few might describe Emily Cooper’s style as très chic. The bubbly protagonist of the hit Netflix comedy Emily in Paris, played by Lily Collins, is a fan of neon jackets, fingerless gloves, checkered bucket hats, and oversized sunglasses—all pieces that stick out in the generally refined, subdued French style aesthetic. So absurd are her wardrobe choices as a Chicago transplant in Paris that critics have labeled costume designer Marylin Fitoussi’s ensembles “cartoonish,” “tacky” and “utterly unhinged,” with varying degrees of delight attached. To which Fitoussi responds, “I don’t care.”
TV & VIDEOS
KXLY

Emily in Paris provides escapism, says Lily Collins

Lily Collins thinks ‘Emily in Paris’ provided an “escapism” amid the coronavirus crisis. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she thinks season one of the show provided some much-needed relief during the pandemic. Lily said: “Season one allowed us an escapism...
TV SERIES
E! News

Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's Emily in Paris Livestream

Watch: "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2. E! News has exciting Emily in Paris news that will have you shouting "Oui!" On Monday, Dec. 20, Netflix will be hosting a virtual holiday party to celebrate the upcoming release of season two, which premieres Dec. 22 on the streamer. Love will be in the air when the livestream event kicks off at 6 pm PT, in which you can expect participation from the cast, behind–the–scenes tidbits, fan questions and so much more. How do you say "Happy Holidays" in French?!
TV SERIES
Vogue

Lily Collins Channels Brigitte Bardot For An Emily in Paris Season 2 Screening

The Emily of Emily in Paris owes a lot of her charm to her unabashedly American sensibilities — the candour, the cheerfulness, the buoyant style, and, of course, the faux pas (though even those tend to work out in her favour). But for a recent premiere of the show’s second season in Los Angeles, Lily Collins turned to a French icon for her red carpet beauty. The actor stepped out in a banged and bowed bouffant, the up-do entirely reminiscent of a ’60s-era Brigitte Bardot.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins on the Highs, Lows, and Heartwarming Surprises of Emily in Paris’s Return

Around this time last year, when we all needed a little escapism during our endless lockdown winter, Emily Cooper landed in our lives. And while Emily in Paris may first have appeared on your Netflix feed as a shiny, festive bauble of a show, within a matter of days it became a near-inescapable global phenomenon—sparking endless debates over just how accurately it depicted the expat experience in Paris, in what seems to be one of the most perplexing cases of missing the point in recent memory. When it came to ticking the boxes for escapist binge-watching, lest we forget, Emily in Paris did exactly what it said on the tin and more: offered breathtakingly gorgeous backdrops, impossibly attractive actors, wildly expensive fashion, and plotlines as delightful as they were implausible.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Emily in Paris Star Reveals Why Season 2 Ignores COVID-19

Emily in Paris became a huge hit for Netflix during the pandemic, but the highly anticipated second season will not implement storylines involving the pandemic. In fact, the comedy series will act like COVID-19 never happened. In a new interview with Variety, Lily Collins revealed why producers of the juggernaut...
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2 Be On Netflix?

This December Netflix is giving us all the gift of a second season with beloved American influencer and marketing queen Emily Cooper (Lily Collins). We first met Miss Cooper when Emily In Paris premiered on Netflix last year. Both the character and the series quickly became a major hit with over 58 million viewers, making it Netflix’s most popular comedy series of 2020.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Review: Lily Collins Returns With Fewer Cringe Moments in Netflix Series

“Emily in Paris” has a tenuous relationship with reality. Here, pandemics never happen and the stakes rise only (and precisely) to the level that keeps you hitting that “Next Episode” button on Netflix, which is the level perfected by early 2000s chick-lit novels and rom-coms — maximum pleasure for minimal pain, strain or thought. The title character’s adventures play out exactly the how the 13-year-old in “13 Going on 30” imagined adult life would: all champagne, gorgeous clothes, work meetings where you rock a presentation, girls’ trips to St. Tropez and men falling over themselves to date you regardless of your personality.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Emily In Paris's Camille Razat on potential romance between Emily and Camille

Emily In Paris star Camille Razat responded to fan theories over a potential romance between Emily and Camille, admitting she thinks it's a 'great storyline.'. Ahead of season two dropping on Netflix, Cosmopolitan UK spoke to the French actress, who plays Camille, about the ending of season one. The finale saw Emily (played by Lily Collins) sleeping with best friend Camille's boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), after he and Camille had broken up.
CELEBRITIES

