Helix Gets $900K From Rockefeller Foundation to Enhance Viral Genomic Surveillance

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – The Rockefeller Foundation's Pandemic Prevention Institute said on Thursday that it is funding Helix to advance its infrastructure, data systems, and technology for genomic surveillance of viral pathogens. According to Helix, the size of the...

www.genomeweb.com

GenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at NIH, Predicine, Mainz Biomed, Bio-Techne, More

Holly Garriock has been appointed as chief cohort development officer of the National Institutes of Health's All of Us research program. Since 2016, she has held several roles at All of Us, including deputy director for the division of scientific programs and program officer for the effort's healthcare provider organizations. Before that, she was a program officer at the National Institute of Mental Health. Garriock holds an undergraduate degree from Bishop's University in Canada and a PhD in genetics from the University of Arizona.
FDA
GenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: Yourgene Health, Lucira Health, BigOmics Analytics, Centogene, and More

NEW YORK – Yourgene Health said this week that its Yourgene Genomic Services business has been awarded a contract by the UK's Department of Health and Social Care to provide COVID-19 winter surge testing. The contract runs until March 31, 2022 and is the third DHSC contract awarded to Yourgene under the Public Health England National Microbiology Framework agreement. In August, Yourgene won a contract for COVID-19 PCR surge testing, and earlier this month, it secured a contract by the UK Health Security Agency for the provision of genetic sequencing services.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Multiomic Profiling Uncovers Predictors of Melanoma Response to Immunotherapy

NEW YORK — A model combining measures of tumor mutation burden and interferon-ɣ-associated gene expression can predict immunotherapy response in melanoma patients, a new study has found. For their analysis, a team led by researchers at the University of Sydney examined a number of omics factors that could...
CANCER
Rick Bright
GenomeWeb

SkylineDx, VIB Form Molecular Diagnostics Partnership

NEW YORK — SkylineDx said on Wednesday that it is collaborating with Belgian life science research institute VIB to develop novel molecular diagnostics for unmet medical needs. According to SkylineDx, the three-year partnership will bring together VIB's single-cell analysis and biomarker discovery expertise with SkylineDx's global network of clinical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
alaskapublic.org

Indigenous-led conservation and development effort gets $2M boost from foundations

A regional effort to support Indigenous-led conservation and economic development in Southeast Alaska says it’s closing in on an initial $20 million fundraising goal. Seacoast Trust, an initiative put together with $17 million in seed money from Sealaska Corporation and The Nature Conservancy, announced Monday that it’s received an additional $2 million from two philanthropic organizations.
GenomeWeb

Calcium Regulation Genes Tied to Sudden Unexplained Death in Children

NEW YORK — Researchers have traced cases of sudden unexplained death in children to de novo genetic mutations affecting calcium ion regulation. About 400 children over the age of 1 die suddenly each year in the US. In older individuals, sudden death can be explained in a quarter of cases by pathogenic cardiac gene variants, while sudden unexplained death in children, or SUDC, which largely affects children between 1 and 4 years old, has been less studied but is thought to be influenced by genes involved in both cardiac- and epilepsy-related pathways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Meta Bans Seven Surveillance-for-Hire Companies From Its Platforms

Meta has now banned seven companies offering surveillance-for-hire services which have been used to target politicians, journalists, and human rights workers across more than 100 countries. The list of companies includes Israel’s Cobwebs Technologies, Black Cube, and Bluehawk, as well as Indian firm BellTroX, North Macedonian firm Cytrox, and a...
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for UCSD Molecular COVID-19 Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for a PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 test developed by the University of California, San Diego. The UCSD EXCITE COVID-19 Test is designed to qualitatively detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in anterior nasal swab specimens collected either by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
neworleanssun.com

American India Foundation and Atlas Corps enhance U.S.-India civic diplomacy through expansion of the AIF Banyan Impact Fellowship

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TheOriginally launched in 2001 with a focus on service in India, the dynamic Fellowship program has seen numerous evolutions over the last 20 years, including being named the AIF William J Clinton Fellowship in recognition of the former U.S. President's role in establishing the program.
GenomeWeb

Bio-Techne: William Geist, David Eansor

Bio-Techne has appointed William Geist as the president of its protein sciences segment, effective Jan. 3, 2022. Geist was most recently chief operating officer at Quanterix, where he was responsible for enterprise-wide operations and strategy deployment. Previously, he was VP and general manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific's protein and cell analysis and qPCR business units, and VP of Qiagen's QuantaBiosciences.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Hologic, Twist Bioscience, AusDiagnostics, More

Hologic Panther Trax for High-Volume Molecular Testing. Hologic has launched Panther Trax, the latest addition to its Panther Scalable Solutions portfolio, in several countries and regions. Panther Trax enables lab automation by physically linking multiple Panther instruments into a single workcell. It enables high-volume molecular testing and an increase of testing volumes without increasing staff. With it, labs can customize configurations to meet space constraints and minimize facility costs, the firm said. Panther Trax is now listed as a Class I medical device with the US Food and Drug Administration; CE-marked for diagnostic use in Europe; and will be commercially available in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
ECONOMY
GenomeWeb

Oncocyte Switches Gears on Transplant Test Commercialization, Plans to Launch LDT Next Year

NEW YORK – Oncocyte is accelerating commercialization plans for its first non-oncology assay, based on the Therasure transplant rejection monitoring technology it gained with its recent acquisition of Chronix Biomedical, executives said in a call with investors last week. The company had previously planned to market the digital PCR...
GenomeWeb

Nicoya Lifesciences to Further Develop Alto SPR Platform, Enter International Markets

NEW YORK – Following a recent C$20 million (US$15.7 million) Series A extension, Canadian firm Nicoya Lifesciences plans to further develop its Alto surface plasmon resonance (SPR) protein characterization platform while expanding into the UK and Asia Pacific. Near-term Alto developments include workflows for antibody quantification, epitope mapping, and...
GenomeWeb

Hologic Panther Trax for High Volume Molecular Testing

GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers Tie De Novo Mutations to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, Genetic Pathology of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Using next-generation sequencing data, a team led by researchers from New York University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have uncovered mutations associated with sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC). Annually, about 400 children in the US aged 1 year and older die suddenly from unexplained causes. To investigate genetic risk factors for SUDC, the researchers studied whole-exome sequence data from 124 trios comprising a deceased child and their parents. As reported in this week's Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, they found nonsynonymous mutations, mostly de novo, were highly enriched in genes associated with cardiac and seizure disorders relative to controls and contributed to 9 percent of deaths. The team also discovered significant over-transmission of loss-of-function or pathogenic missense variants in cardiac and seizure disorder genes. The findings, the investigators write, indicate that deleterious de novo mutations are "significant genetic risk factors for childhood sudden unexplained death, and that their identification may lead to medical intervention that ultimately saves lives."
CHAPEL HILL, NC

