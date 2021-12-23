People in the News: New Appointments at NIH, Predicine, Mainz Biomed, Bio-Techne, More

Using next-generation sequencing data, a team led by researchers from New York University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have uncovered mutations associated with sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC). Annually, about 400 children in the US aged 1 year and older die suddenly from unexplained causes. To investigate genetic risk factors for SUDC, the researchers studied whole-exome sequence data from 124 trios comprising a deceased child and their parents. As reported in this week's Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, they found nonsynonymous mutations, mostly de novo, were highly enriched in genes associated with cardiac and seizure disorders relative to controls and contributed to 9 percent of deaths. The team also discovered significant over-transmission of loss-of-function or pathogenic missense variants in cardiac and seizure disorder genes. The findings, the investigators write, indicate that deleterious de novo mutations are "significant genetic risk factors for childhood sudden unexplained death, and that their identification may lead to medical intervention that ultimately saves lives."

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO