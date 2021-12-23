ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People in the News: New Appointments at NIH, Predicine, Mainz Biomed, Bio-Techne, More

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

Holly Garriock has been appointed as chief cohort development officer of the National Institutes of Health's All of Us research program. Since 2016, she has held several roles at All of Us, including deputy director for the division of scientific programs and program officer for the effort's healthcare provider organizations. Before...

www.genomeweb.com

GenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics, Epigenomics, More

Myriad Genetics has promoted Nicole Lambert to chief operating officer. Previously, Lambert headed up Myriad's oncology, women's health, and international business divisions and genetic testing laboratory operations. In her new role, Lambert will still report to Myriad CEO Paul Diaz. She will now be in charge of spearheading the company's strategic growth plans, expanding the markets for Myriad's molecular diagnostic products, and implementing operational improvements that allow the firm to better engage with patients and doctors.
ECONOMY
GenomeWeb

Mainz Biomed, Ganzimmun Diagnostics Partner to Commercialize Colorectal Cancer Test

NEW YORK – German molecular diagnostics company Mainz Biomed said on Tuesday that it has partnered with Ganzimmun Diagnostics, one of Germany's largest stool analysis labs, to commercialize its colorectal cancer detection test ColoAlert. Under the agreement, Mainz Biomed will co-brand ColoAlert with Ganzimmun and sell its customized PCR...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for UCSD Molecular COVID-19 Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for a PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 test developed by the University of California, San Diego. The UCSD EXCITE COVID-19 Test is designed to qualitatively detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in anterior nasal swab specimens collected either by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#The University Of Arizona#Ambry Genetics#Medtronic#Diabetes Group#Vp#Precision For Medicine#Clia#Quanterix#Qiagen
GenomeWeb

Bio-Techne: William Geist, David Eansor

Bio-Techne has appointed William Geist as the president of its protein sciences segment, effective Jan. 3, 2022. Geist was most recently chief operating officer at Quanterix, where he was responsible for enterprise-wide operations and strategy deployment. Previously, he was VP and general manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific's protein and cell analysis and qPCR business units, and VP of Qiagen's QuantaBiosciences.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers Tie De Novo Mutations to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, Genetic Pathology of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Using next-generation sequencing data, a team led by researchers from New York University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have uncovered mutations associated with sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC). Annually, about 400 children in the US aged 1 year and older die suddenly from unexplained causes. To investigate genetic risk factors for SUDC, the researchers studied whole-exome sequence data from 124 trios comprising a deceased child and their parents. As reported in this week's Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, they found nonsynonymous mutations, mostly de novo, were highly enriched in genes associated with cardiac and seizure disorders relative to controls and contributed to 9 percent of deaths. The team also discovered significant over-transmission of loss-of-function or pathogenic missense variants in cardiac and seizure disorder genes. The findings, the investigators write, indicate that deleterious de novo mutations are "significant genetic risk factors for childhood sudden unexplained death, and that their identification may lead to medical intervention that ultimately saves lives."
CHAPEL HILL, NC
GenomeWeb

SkylineDx, VIB Form Molecular Diagnostics Partnership

NEW YORK — SkylineDx said on Wednesday that it is collaborating with Belgian life science research institute VIB to develop novel molecular diagnostics for unmet medical needs. According to SkylineDx, the three-year partnership will bring together VIB's single-cell analysis and biomarker discovery expertise with SkylineDx's global network of clinical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: Yourgene Health, Lucira Health, BigOmics Analytics, Centogene, and More

NEW YORK – Yourgene Health said this week that its Yourgene Genomic Services business has been awarded a contract by the UK's Department of Health and Social Care to provide COVID-19 winter surge testing. The contract runs until March 31, 2022 and is the third DHSC contract awarded to Yourgene under the Public Health England National Microbiology Framework agreement. In August, Yourgene won a contract for COVID-19 PCR surge testing, and earlier this month, it secured a contract by the UK Health Security Agency for the provision of genetic sequencing services.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
FDA
GenomeWeb

Multiomic Profiling Uncovers Predictors of Melanoma Response to Immunotherapy

NEW YORK — A model combining measures of tumor mutation burden and interferon-ɣ-associated gene expression can predict immunotherapy response in melanoma patients, a new study has found. For their analysis, a team led by researchers at the University of Sydney examined a number of omics factors that could...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Helix Gets $900K From Rockefeller Foundation to Enhance Viral Genomic Surveillance

NEW YORK – The Rockefeller Foundation's Pandemic Prevention Institute said on Thursday that it is funding Helix to advance its infrastructure, data systems, and technology for genomic surveillance of viral pathogens. According to Helix, the size of the funding is $900,000. "Omicron's rapid spread continues to highlight the need...
ADVOCACY
MSNBC

Departing NIH chief eyes more research 'on human behavior'

Dr. Francis Collins announced in October that he's stepping down as the director of the National Institutes of Health. And as his tenure winds down — Collins' last day is next week — he's reflecting on his experiences. PBS NewsHour host Judy Woodruff asked him yesterday, for example,...
SOCIETY
GenomeWeb

Calcium Regulation Genes Tied to Sudden Unexplained Death in Children

NEW YORK — Researchers have traced cases of sudden unexplained death in children to de novo genetic mutations affecting calcium ion regulation. About 400 children over the age of 1 die suddenly each year in the US. In older individuals, sudden death can be explained in a quarter of cases by pathogenic cardiac gene variants, while sudden unexplained death in children, or SUDC, which largely affects children between 1 and 4 years old, has been less studied but is thought to be influenced by genes involved in both cardiac- and epilepsy-related pathways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GenomeWeb

Two Pills for It

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for antiviral pills from Pfizer, as CNBC reports, and Merck, as the Washington Post reports, to treat COVID-19. Oral treatments, the Post notes, could help keep people with COVID-19 out of the hospital. Last month, Pfizer reported that its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Nucleic Acids Research Papers Present Tool to Estimate Hi-C Library Resolution, Chimeric Mutator Protein, More

A team from US National Eye Institute has developed a new tool to estimate the genomic resolution of Hi-C libraries. The team, led by Anand Swaroop of NEI, write in Nucleic Acids Research that they aimed to answer one of the first questions of conducting a Hi-C analysis: "How deep do I need to sequence my Hi-C library?" Their tool, dubbed HiCRes, accounts for the complexity of the Hi-C library, the portion of uniquely mapped read pairs, and the distribution of those read pairs within its pipeline to estimate the resolution that a Hi-C library can reach at different sequencing depths. They further validated their tool on various combinations of restriction enzymes, species, and cell types. "We demonstrate that HiCRes accurately predicts the resolution of Hi-C libraries obtained from distinct human and mouse cell types generated using different restriction digestion enzymes," the team writes.
CHEMISTRY
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

What people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to know about boosters

As the omicron variant quickly spreads, Americans are getting booster shots of COVID vaccines at a record pace—last week, nearly 7 million people got boosters. For most people, it’s their third shot. But for the smaller group of people who started with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s only their second. Does that mean that J&J recipients are less protected?
PHARMACEUTICALS
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH

