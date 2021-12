(Yicai Global) Dec. 22 -- On December 15, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its key economic data for November. The numbers showed that the economy continues to grow, albeit at a much slower pace than before the pandemic. Our monthly model suggests that GDP growth remained below 4 percent again in November (Figure 1). Thus, barring a sharp rebound in December, growth in the fourth quarter is likely to be well below the 4.9 percent recorded in Q3. GDP growth in 2019 was 6 percent.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO