Religion

Denzel Washington: Spirit of God is throughout A Journal for Jordan

By Heather Hamilton, Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Actor and director Denzel Washington said his faith influenced many decisions while making his latest film, A Journal for Jordan. The movie, based on the writings of Army 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2006, hits theaters Christmas Day....

Cinema Blend

Why Denzel Washington Is Different Than Any Other Director Michael B. Jordan Has Worked With

Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved and decorated actors in movie history, and over the years, he’s picked a few select movies to direct himself. The latest is A Journal For Jordan, which marks the first time he’s helmed a movie that he doesn’t star in. Instead, that pleasure goes to Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan, and as one of the few actors who has had the honor to be directed by the two-time Oscar winner, Jordan has some insight into Washington as a filmmaker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
CinemaBlend

One Nice Thing Denzel Washington Did To Help Michael B. Jordan Prep For Directing Creed III

Being directed by a screen legend like Denzel Washington would be a dream for most actor in Hollywood. Working with the two-time Oscar winner could turn into an undercover training ground for them. That’s what Michael B. Jordan banked on after signing up to star in A Journal for Jordan. Of course, the Without Remorse star was working an angle as he prepped for his directorial debut with Creed III. The pair’s on-set interactions led Washington to help Jordan prep by doing a nice gesture.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Review: 'A Journal for Jordan' is a tear-jerker from Denzel

Be sure to pack tissues before seeing “A Journal for Jordan” — and we don’t just mean to keep the omicron variant at bay. No, this Denzel Washington-directed love story may leave you sobbing as it explores duty, sacrifice, death and parenthood. Washington earns his audience's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Is Denzel Washington Close to Retirement?

It’s a question that a lot of actors have had to ask themselves at one point in their career, “Am I done?”. But one thing that a lot of fans either accept or don’t want to admit is that some actors, especially those that are as accomplished as Denzel Washington is, tend to look at their career in a manner that makes it clear that unless they feel challenged, there’s no reason to keep going. It’s not so much that Washington is ready to leave everything behind, but it does sound as though he might be interested in doing something else with his career, and eventually, acting might not be it. One has to remember that this individual has done just about everything he can, and has done it so well that people utter his name with a bit of reverence that makes it clear that he’s become a legend in his own time. The fact that he might want to step away from acting isn’t tragic, it’s a sign that he’s done everything he set out to do at this point, and he’s ready to take on a new challenge.
CELEBRITIES
worldofreel.com

‘A Journal For Jordan’ Starts With a 27 on Metacritic

Things aren’t looking good for Denzel Washington’s “A Journal For Jordan.” It currently has a 27 on Metacritic and a 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s set for a Christmas Day release and it may very well be on its way to bombing at the box-office.
MOVIES
Detroit News

'A Journal for Jordan' review: Denzel-directed romance sweet but stiff

In "A Journal for Jordan," director Denzel Washington fashions a romance so old-fashioned and teenage-crush giddy that it features a scene where the two main characters do the old "no, you hang up" bit from opposite ends of the phone line. That it works, that you can feel that these two truly do not want to get off the phone with each other, is a testament to Washington is able to build, schmaltzy though it may be.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘A Journal for Jordan’ Review: Michael B

In a year-end movie landscape marked, on the one hand, by a stream of prestige adult dramas that struggle more than ever to find actual adults to see them, and on the other hand by the kind of oversize fantasy event films (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections”) whose job it now is to keep the industry alive, “A Journal for Jordan” feels like an odd movie out more than it might have, say, 20 years ago. Back in the 1980s, it would have been right down the middle of the plate. Today, it seems like a film out of time. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was A Journal for Jordan Filmed?

‘A Journal for Jordan’ is a drama film directed by Denzel Washington. Based on Pulitzer Prize-winner Dana Canedy’s memoir titled ‘A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor,’ the movie centers upon First Sergeant Charles Monroe King. Before he is killed in action, he keeps a journal to make up for the lost time with his infant son Jordan. The film follows Charles’ fiancée, Dana, as she shares the journal with Jordan and looks back on the relationship she shared with Charles.
MOVIES
